Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object

A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“There were two white tic-tac or cigar-shaped objects floating motionless in the sky for almost an hour,” the reporting witness stated.

“I’m a high school teacher and saw the objects on my drive home from work. The objects were cigar or tic-tac in shape and they were floating motionless in a vertical position. After 45 minutes of watching, they vanished. It was 3:45 p.m. on a crystal clear day. My girlfriend and her son saw them as well.”

Bowling Green is the county seat of Warren County, KY, population 72,294. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Kentucky Cases

Kentucky was rated 19th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Kentucky shared the rating with Nevada, Indiana, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 25 tic-tac cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Historical Bowling Green Case

The following is MUFON's historical case XC2SQIEA from the Bowling Green, KY, area that occurred on June 1, 1984.

The Campbell Lane intersection with Nashville in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Credit: Google

“Something airborne hit and damaged our U-haul,” the reporting witness stated. “My story is a very strange one and I have not told many people about this. We decided to keep quiet about this incident back then because of being fired or people thinking that we were responsible in some way.

“The day began as I was working for Wal-Mart in Bowling Green, Kentucky. The day was clear, warm, and beautiful. It was a busy time of the year and we were using U-haul rental trucks to transport merchandise from our warehouse to our main store.

“The warehouse was located across town from where our main store was located - about seven miles. I was driving a large U-haul truck and was driving carefully. Everything was going well until we came to the four-way intersection on Nashville Road from Campbell Lane.

Wal-Mart in Bowling Green, KY. Credit: Google

“I stopped at the intersection red light and then proceeded to turn right onto Nashville Road. We pulled up a bit and proceeded to drive the short distance left to our destination when something really powerful and large hit our U-haul.

“Whatever it was hit us so hard it literally made us jerk sideways and it made a loud metal crashing noise. After gathering our senses, I put on the flashing emergency red lights and we got out to see what had happened. We both thought that somebody had hit us in the back end of our truck. Yet, when we looked around, there was not any vehicle anywhere that had hit us - nothing. We would have seen a vehicle pass us while we were inside the truck, but this was not the case either. Nobody else (traffic) seemed to have seen anyone hit us, or anything unusual, either.

“Now confused and puzzled, we decided to look for damage to the U-haul and this is where the real strangeness comes to play. When we went to the right passenger side of the truck there was some severe damage to the truck but it was near the very top side of the vehicle. My co-worker and I were completely stunned and speechless.

“A severe dent about eight feet long and two feet deep was plainly visible on the truck near the top. This was the passenger side that no traffic at all could have been near because there was no road there - just a schoolyard. Whatever had hit the upper part of the U-haul had to have been airborne.

“The damage to the truck was extensive, highly visible, and not there when we had begun our trip that afternoon. The truck was checked before we left the store. Whatever hit the truck had to have been airborne and very big and slanted to make a deep dent like that. The damage looked like what a disk would make if it hit metal.

“We didn't know what to do and feared that we would be held liable for the damage. We feared for our jobs too. After all, who would possibly believe such a story as this? How could we logically explain this?

“After a while of talking we both decided to keep quiet about this because we felt we had to. Nothing was ever mentioned to us about the damaged U-haul either when we got back to our store and we felt that was odd, too.

“I can tell you absolutely that something very large, airborne, and powerful struck our U-haul truck that day. Whatever it was had to have been flying at the tree top level and grazed our truck. Yet, we never saw the craft or whatever it was.”

The case was reported to MUFON on December 19, 2006. There is no case resolution listed with MUFON, but it most likely was rated as Information Only as most historical cases are not investigated. The testimony is placed on file as a record of the event.