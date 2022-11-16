Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My partner leaves for work around 4 a.m. most mornings,” the reporting witness stated. “I moved to the living room and noticed the light shining through our big window was much too bright to be the average plane in the SDF flight path. Having been here a year, I have seen many planes on the SDF flight path go into and out of the city.

“This didn’t look quite like that. It had a large halo, almost like the ring that the moon gets on a misty night. The clouds were visible and moving behind the light. I checked my sky tracker to be sure it wasn’t a planet. It was not a planet.

“I chalked it up to being a plane, but it sat still for way too long to make sense as a plane. I went back to sleep after taking a few photos and it continued to not move in the sky, but was unable to figure out what it was.”

The witness said they live on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Louisville skyline and the highways.

“Without the leaves on the trees, our southbound view is pretty clear. Would be really interested to find out what would hover for that long and then be gone when I woke up again at 7 a.m.”

The witness uploaded two images with the report, which was filed on February 9, 2022.

Indiana Reports

Indiana was rated 21st in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Kentucky, Nevada, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 88 sphere cases reported nationally in October 2022.

New Albany Reports

Looking west on Route 265 just past I-65 approaching New Albany, Indiana. Credit: Google

An Indiana witness at New Albany offers testimony from events that played out on December 3, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. in this MUFON case PBEZCALV.

“Saw a large, hovering, triangular-shaped object in New Albany, Indiana,” the reporting witness stated. “I am very reluctant to post this. I checked the Internet just now and so far, nothing on the news.

“I was driving west on 265 just past I-65. I realize this was relatively close to the Clark County airport, but at this height of 40-60 feet, it would have been crashing and either much too large or much too close to one another.

“It was not moving. I rolled down the window and slowed to nearly a stop to look and listen. It or they were completely silent, triangular-shaped and 40 feet in length from lights at the points. The lights were orange in color.

“What is strange is the fact that just moments before on the north side of 265, just past 65 in Clark County I had seen an extremely bright, white light near the trailer park approximately the size of an Olympic swimming pool but round in shape that came from nowhere and lasted maybe three seconds and went out like a switch was flipped.

“I pulled over at the Charlestown Road exit to get a look and the hovering object had vanished. I know at least four other cars in front of me saw it too. They slowed down and I could even see a passenger in one car point at it as if to ask, ‘Do you see that too?’

“I am quite shaken and a little sick to my stomach. This wasn't anything remotely resembling any 'normal' aircraft in shape and wasn't like any plane or helicopter I have ever seen.

“Approximately 30 seconds before the events, the radio broadcast of the big 10 championship game that I was listening to cut out. I thought it was a broadcast error and turned off the radio. I didn't turn the radio back on for several minutes after the event. The broadcast was back on. I am a male, in my mid-30s, Caucasian, married, have children, am college educated, and employed.

“I don't care about any kind of recognition. In fact, I would prefer none. But I would love an explanation of what I just saw. I will answer questions if you need more info.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.