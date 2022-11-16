New Albany, IN

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jcmsF_0jDAaw3v00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My partner leaves for work around 4 a.m. most mornings,” the reporting witness stated. “I moved to the living room and noticed the light shining through our big window was much too bright to be the average plane in the SDF flight path. Having been here a year, I have seen many planes on the SDF flight path go into and out of the city.

“This didn’t look quite like that. It had a large halo, almost like the ring that the moon gets on a misty night. The clouds were visible and moving behind the light. I checked my sky tracker to be sure it wasn’t a planet. It was not a planet.

“I chalked it up to being a plane, but it sat still for way too long to make sense as a plane. I went back to sleep after taking a few photos and it continued to not move in the sky, but was unable to figure out what it was.”

The witness said they live on the edge of a cliff overlooking the Louisville skyline and the highways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zTHMc_0jDAaw3v00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“Without the leaves on the trees, our southbound view is pretty clear. Would be really interested to find out what would hover for that long and then be gone when I woke up again at 7 a.m.”

The witness uploaded two images with the report, which was filed on February 9, 2022.

Indiana Reports

Indiana was rated 21st in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November newsletter. Indiana shared the rating with Kentucky, Nevada, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 88 sphere cases reported nationally in October 2022.

New Albany Reports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QXZA1_0jDAaw3v00
Looking west on Route 265 just past I-65 approaching New Albany, Indiana.Credit: Google

An Indiana witness at New Albany offers testimony from events that played out on December 3, 2017, at 4:17 p.m. in this MUFON case PBEZCALV.

“Saw a large, hovering, triangular-shaped object in New Albany, Indiana,” the reporting witness stated. “I am very reluctant to post this. I checked the Internet just now and so far, nothing on the news.

“I was driving west on 265 just past I-65. I realize this was relatively close to the Clark County airport, but at this height of 40-60 feet, it would have been crashing and either much too large or much too close to one another.

“It was not moving. I rolled down the window and slowed to nearly a stop to look and listen. It or they were completely silent, triangular-shaped and 40 feet in length from lights at the points. The lights were orange in color.

“What is strange is the fact that just moments before on the north side of 265, just past 65 in Clark County I had seen an extremely bright, white light near the trailer park approximately the size of an Olympic swimming pool but round in shape that came from nowhere and lasted maybe three seconds and went out like a switch was flipped.

“I pulled over at the Charlestown Road exit to get a look and the hovering object had vanished. I know at least four other cars in front of me saw it too. They slowed down and I could even see a passenger in one car point at it as if to ask, ‘Do you see that too?’

“I am quite shaken and a little sick to my stomach. This wasn't anything remotely resembling any 'normal' aircraft in shape and wasn't like any plane or helicopter I have ever seen.

“Approximately 30 seconds before the events, the radio broadcast of the big 10 championship game that I was listening to cut out. I thought it was a broadcast error and turned off the radio. I didn't turn the radio back on for several minutes after the event. The broadcast was back on. I am a male, in my mid-30s, Caucasian, married, have children, am college educated, and employed.

“I don't care about any kind of recognition. In fact, I would prefer none. But I would love an explanation of what I just saw. I will answer questions if you need more info.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Indiana UFO# UFO Photo# Bright UFO

Comments / 73

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
6870 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Orangeburg, NY

New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
38 comments
California State

California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
147 comments
Texas State

Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Vancouver, WA

Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
46 comments
Pawleys Island, SC

SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of light

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A South Carolina witness at Pawleys Island reported two orange-colored objects moving over nearby ocean water that emitted a triangular-shaped beam at about 9 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Utah County, UT

Utah witness thinks object resembles Skinwalker Ranch UFOs

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Mapleton reported watching and photographing a circular-shaped object hovering above local farm fields at about 5:47 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bowling Green, KY

Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
San Diego, CA

Former San Diego seaman searching for UFO witnesses

U.S. Coast Guard cutter Venturous.Credit: Wikipedia Commons. A man stationed on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Venturous filed a report with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) as case N8OBSQP7 that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on September 12, 1968 - on a ship bound for San Diego, CA.

Read full story
San Diego, CA

California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights

A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
49 comments
Guilderland, NY

Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders

A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
52 comments
Glasgow, KY

Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
154 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'

A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles

Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
123 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Glenmoore, PA

PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
355 comments
Napanoch, NY

NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle

A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
159 comments

NY couple’s cemetery walk turns up strange lights

A New York witness at Maspeth walking around a cemetery reported watching and photographing four white lights moving in “unnatural” ways at about 8 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level

Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy