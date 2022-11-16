San Diego, CA

Former San Diego seaman searching for UFO witnesses

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDbLi_0jCDpZUV00
U.S. Coast Guard cutter Venturous.Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A man stationed on the U.S. Coast Guard cutter Venturous filed a report with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) as case N8OBSQP7 that occurred in the Gulf of Mexico on September 12, 1968 - on a ship bound for San Diego, CA.

“I would like to know if anyone else from the USCG Venturous has reported this,” the reporting witness stated. “In 1968, I was stationed on the USCG Cutter Venturous 625 sailing from Lorraine, Ohio, where it had been built, to San Diego, CA, where it was going to be stationed.

“Somewhere between Jamaica and the Panama Canal is where the sighting happened. After galley duty, myself and another seaman had gone up on the flight deck to relax and cool off before going to bed. We were both lying down on our backs looking up at the night sky and talking when I noticed a bright star.

“It seemed to be getting larger. This went on for maybe a minute or two. I finally mentioned it to Gary and asked him if he saw it. At that time, it sped up and was above us in a second. It was a huge sphere that was a bright light that lit up the water around the ship. It was so close I wanted to run but could not move.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VF8Ro_0jCDpZUV00
The event occurred somewhere between Jamaica and the Panama Canal.Credit: Google

“It circled the ship twice and then shot straight back up where it came from. There was just a slight humming noise that it made. There were three of us that I know of who saw it. Gary, Frank, the seaman on watch on top of the bridge, and myself.

“The people on watch on the bridge had to see it also. I asked Frank the next morning what had been put in the log about it. He told me the watch commander did not write anything. I never went up to the bridge to look at the logbook myself.

“I have tried to locate Frank and Gary via the Internet but have not been successful. I wanted to ask them if they remember this because it seems like a dream but one I will never forget. Perhaps I'm in denial but I know what I saw that night and deep down I know it wasn't a dream but rather a reality.”

Anyone with information about this case can get connected with the reporting witness by contacting MUFON.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# CA UFO# Military UFO# Bright UFO

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
6729 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Orangeburg, NY

New York witness captures light spheres on surveillance camera

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Orangeburg reported capturing two spheres of light moving in unison in various directions on a surveillance camera that eventually seemed to land on the property beginning at about 7:30 p.m. on February 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
28 comments
California State

California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
124 comments
Texas State

Texas witness reports two encounters with 'glowing blue' light in nearby trees

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Brownsboro reported watching and photographing a silent, glowing blue, pentagon-shaped object in nearby trees at about 10:38 p.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
47 comments
Vancouver, WA

Washington witness reports telepathic encounter with hovering disc-shaped object

A Washington witness at Vancouver reported a late-night encounter with a disc-shaped object that may have transmitted a telepathic message at about 1 a.m. on February 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
43 comments
Pawleys Island, SC

SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of light

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A South Carolina witness at Pawleys Island reported two orange-colored objects moving over nearby ocean water that emitted a triangular-shaped beam at about 9 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
26 comments
Utah County, UT

Utah witness thinks object resembles Skinwalker Ranch UFOs

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Utah witness at Mapleton reported watching and photographing a circular-shaped object hovering above local farm fields at about 5:47 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bowling Green, KY

Kentucky schoolteacher photographs hovering tic-tac-shaped object

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Kentucky witness at Bowling Green reported watching and photographing two tic-tac-shaped objects hovering in the sky for 45 minutes at about 3:45 p.m. on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
17 comments
New Albany, IN

Indiana witness wants explanation for hovering bright light

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Indiana witness at New Albany reported watching and photographing a bright light that hovered over the city for more than two hours beginning at 4 a.m. before moving away on February 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
72 comments
San Diego, CA

California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights

A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
49 comments
Guilderland, NY

Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders

A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
52 comments
Glasgow, KY

Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
154 comments
Fort Collins, CO

Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'

A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
48 comments
Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles

Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
123 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
22 comments
Glenmoore, PA

PA witness photographs two hovering objects near roadway intersection

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Glenmoore reported watching and photographing both a disc-shaped and a cylinder-shaped object hovering in the night sky at about 8:29 p.m. on March 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
355 comments
Napanoch, NY

NY witness says low flying diamond-shaped object followed his vehicle

A New York witness at Napanoch reported watching a diamond-shaped object moving under 200 feet off the ground over a nearby construction site at about 8:15 p.m. on March 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
158 comments

NY couple’s cemetery walk turns up strange lights

A New York witness at Maspeth walking around a cemetery reported watching and photographing four white lights moving in “unnatural” ways at about 8 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness reports 'basketball-size' light shoot up from ground level

Witness image - includes added illustrations.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a bright, glowing light the size of a basketball rise up from the ground level and shoot straight up into the sky at about 3 p.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
54 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy