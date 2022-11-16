California witness describes rectangle-shaped object with brilliant white lights

A California witness at San Diego reported watching a square or rectangle-shaped object with “brilliant white” lights at about 1:11 p.m. on February 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It was a totally clear and cloudless day,” the reporting witness stated. “I witnessed a string of extremely bright white lights glowing high in the sky to the northeast at 92117 moving very slowly.

“The lights were not normal plane or helicopter, etc. lights. They were brilliant white. As I watched for several minutes, it came closer yet remained at a high altitude. That was when I clearly saw its shape of a rectangle or large square, silver, shiny, with no wings, a single bright white light in the center front and a string of the brilliant glowing incredible white separate lights all across the back section from end to end.”

The witness said there was no sound as it moved very slowly to the west.

“I saw and heard three-to-four private small planes go across the sky at much lower altitudes passing under the craft above them. I wondered what it must have looked like to those pilots, assuming they would look high above them.”

The witness watched for about 15 minutes until the craft was so far west towards the ocean that it went out of sight.

“When it actually went overhead where I was at 92111, I could see the string of separate lights all across the back end of the rectangle or large square and the single light in the center front. Only the string of lights glowed brilliantly and could easily have been seen by anyone looking up. They caught your eye because of their brilliance.

“The craft kept moving the entire time at an extremely slow speed. It made me feel as if it were observing. I kept looking for other people to watch the amazing sight but none were around. Even though the craft was at a high altitude, it must have been huge to be able to see the string of lights on the back end glowing so brightly in the blue sky. I'll never forget it.”

San Diego is a city on the Pacific coast of California, population 1,386,932. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

California Cases

California was rated the state with the most number of UFO sightings for October 2022 with 65 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. California shares the rating with Florida which also had 65 October cases.

Rectangle Or Square-Shaped Objects

The square or rectangle shape is a less-reported UFO shape, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database. There were 23 square or rectangle objects reported in October 2022, as compared to 60 triangle cases, according to the MUFON November newsletter.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Witness says UFO ‘appeared out of thin air’

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Sacramento reported watching a rectangle-shaped object hovering over nearby buildings, according to testimony in MUFON Case 90347.

The witness was driving to get food at 12:30 a.m. on February 21, 2018.

“I was driving down the road when out of nowhere I see this big craft appear out of my top left field of view,” the witness stated.“I didn't have time to think. I was almost dumbfounded at what I was looking at. The craft appeared from out of thin air and hovered at this spot above the buildings about 300feet away or so.”

The witness described the object.

“It had two blue lights that were parallel to each other. The blue lights followed from the front of the craft to the back and were on the sides of it. They were very bright, and I saw this craft the second it appeared. I could make out some sharp features of the craft, but it was like it had some form to it, and at the same time was almost transparent. Then before I could process what had happened, it shot off in a straight line and immediately disappeared as it set into motion. I still can't believe what I just saw. I had to Google report a UFO and sure enough, I found this place. I'm really struggling to make sense of this. I hope you guys can use this information and maybe provide me with some information of your own if you have some. I'll try and draw a sketch later.”

Investigator Notes

California MUFON Field Investigator Valerie Benko closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witness discussed the general area where he saw the craft and explained he was headed to Jack in the Box for food,” Benko stated in her report.“The witness did state if he had not noticed the blue lights on the side of the craft, he probably would not even have noticed it. The witness was very shaken up over this experience. He explained they teach you in school this stuff is not real. If you talk about UFOs people will label you as crazy.”

Sacramento is the capital city of California and the seat of Sacramento County, population 501,334.