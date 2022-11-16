Guilderland, NY

Large disc-shaped object scares NY sled riders

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9SK3_0jC8Ga8D00
Guilderland, NY.Credit: Google

A New York witness at Guilderland reported watching a large, disc-shaped object floating over an open field at about 11:55 p.m. on February 5, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“There was an audible rumble from the night sky, coming from above, behind sledders who were in an open field on a semi-moonlit, frigid February night about to sled,” the reporting witness stated.

“A very large, disk-shaped object about 50 to 100 feet in diameter suddenly came into view nearly directly above from behind. Traveled roughly in a west-to-east direction. There was a bright green light in the center underneath. And a noticeable rumble sound. Unfamiliar sound.

“Disturbingly unfamiliar rumble sound. It was not a helicopter and not a plane. The object moved in a slow floating motion overhead in front of the viewers. An extremely bright light came on directly beneath the object as a vertical beam of light projected from the object to the ground in a scanning movement.

“The shape of the beam was rectangular. Viewers were in beam momentarily with nearly blinding brightness. There was an overwhelming eeriness prior to and during the sighting turning into fear during and after.

“Object with a beam of light continued moving slowly with the beam falling on the open snow and ice-covered field which includes farmland and fencing and a large electrical transmission line.

“The object slowly moved eastward and then faded from view. But more of a disappearance than actually flying off or traveling off into the distance. The object just disappeared slowly within a half-mile away or so. The viewers were so frightened they ran back home which was about 150 yards.”

Guilderland is a town in Albany County, NY, population 36,848. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

New York Cases

New York was rated sixth place in total U.S. UFO sightings for October 2022 with 24 cases filed, according to the MUFON November 2022 newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 14 diamond-shaped cases reported nationally in October 2022.

2015 Guilderland Case

There was a 2015 case from Guilderland reported to the MUFON database as Case L7J4H8FW that occurred on February 13, 2015, and lasted 30 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QVQvV_0jC8Ga8D00
Looking west on U.S. Route 20 approaching the intersection of NY State Route 155 in Guilderland, NY.Credit: Google

“A bright, spherical object hovered thousands of feet above Guilderland, NY, before vanishing in broad daylight on Friday, February 13, 2015,” the reporting witness stated. “I was driving west on U.S. Route 20 approaching the intersection of NY State Route 155 in Guilderland when I spotted a bright, unidentified flying object in the distance to the northwest thousands of feet in the air.

“At first, I thought it might be a plane either descending toward or flying away from me since there’s an international airport about six miles northeast of where I was driving, but as I continued driving toward it I became more convinced that it was actually a spherical object hovering stationary in the sky since it had no wings and was staying in place.

“It was also too high in the air to have been a helicopter hovering in place, in my opinion. As I continued toward the intersection keeping my eyes on the object, I drove past some tall trees to might left which came between me and the object and caused me to lose sight of it for about five seconds.

“When I came out the other side of the trees, the object had vanished. This was strange to me because the sky was completely clear of clouds and the sun was well off to the southwest, so there was nothing for this object to fly behind and the sun could not have obscured my vision.

“The entire event occurred over approximately 30 seconds. The time of day was 4:33 p.m. EST and the sky was clear. I continued searching the sky for the object as I continued driving west on Route 20 but I was unable to locate t again.”

