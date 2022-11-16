Glasgow, KY

Kentucky witness says entire roadway lit up

Roger Marsh

Cumberland Parkway, Glasgow, KY.Credit: Google

A Kentucky witness at Glasgow reported watching a bright, strobing light that lit up the entire roadway for 10 to 20 seconds at about 9:23 p.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was heading towards Interstate 65 away from Glasgow on the Cumberland Parkway when the entire road lit up as if it was day,” the reporting witness stated. “I as a logical person would assume it was lightning or a helicopter at first until I looked out the passenger window of my SUV.

“It was a bright, strobing light larger than any helicopter could be. A quarter of the sphere was covered by clouds and flashed for about 10 to 20 seconds.”

The witness discovered others had seen the same thing.

“I was leaving a college class and a few of my classmates on the same road witnessed the same thing. One of them even said they saw the exact same thing on Natcher Parkway in Bowling Green less than 10 minutes from when I saw it. That's nearly 45 miles in 10 minutes.”

The experience made the witness sick.

“What I saw made me sick to the point I had to pull over and vomit. It is now 11:54 p.m. I've been throwing up a yellow oil-like substance since I witnessed the phenomena. Please do not just skip this over. This is real. This happened and I am shaken to my core.

"This is the second time I've witnessed UFOs. The first time I wrote it off as a weird thing that could be explained was when I saw a shooting star go at an upward angle from the earth and then zigzagged left and out of vision.”

Glasgow is in Barren County, KY, population 14,028. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Engulfed In Light

Many cases have been reported over the last few decades where a witness becomes engulfed in light, often in a vehicle where they can view the craft overhead, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

One of the more famous cases was the Cash-Landrum incident from December 29, 1980, near Dayton, Texas. Betty Cash and Vickie Landrum and Vickie's 7-year-old grandson Colby Landrum were driving on an isolated two-lane road in dense woods. They witnessed a very large, diamond-shaped object with heat emanating from the bottom that covered their vehicle.

Later that evening, all three witnesses experienced nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea. Cash later developed breast cancer and Landrum severe cataracts.

For complete coverage of this case, read John Schuessler's book, The Cash Landrum Incident. Schuessler is a retired MUFON board member and lifelong UFO researcher.

Kentucky Cases

Kentucky was rated 19th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Kentucky shared the rating with Nevada, Indiana, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

A Kentucky witness at Horse Cave reported watching a "flashing light object" at about 5:38 p.m. on August 24, 2022, according to testimony in MUFON case 78I588O2. "Flashing lights object was hovering in the same spot, the reporting witness stated. Looked like it ejected a smaller one out of the bottom of it. My dog was frightened by its presence."

Nausea and Sickness

Cases in smaller numbers describe a witness becoming nauseous or somehow ill during or immediately after a UFO event.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Rectangular object described over Alabama

Fort Payne, AL.Credit: Google

An Alabama witness at Fort Payne reported a black, rectangular-shaped object moving overhead, according to testimony in MUFON Case 91224.

The event occurred at 9:20 p.m. on April 4, 2018.

“As my husband and I were driving home from his place of work after 9 p.m., we saw in the sky directly over and in front of our car a black rectangular object with red glowing bars of light on the short sides of the rectangular shape,” the witness stated. “Also, there was a blinking red light following. It was silently gliding across the sky - no noise at all. We pulled over to get out and look, but being in the middle of downtown it disappeared behind some buildings as if it had descended straight down. My husband's cell phone was not working properly afterward.

“I don't currently have one so nothing else to report other than I woke continuously from my sleep throughout the night with nausea and still felt the same the next morning and throughout the earlier part of the day.”

Investigator Notes

Alabama CAG Investigator Sue Gerberding closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Occam’s Rule, a principal of logic and science, states that the simplest of two or more competing theories is preferable and an explanation for unknown phenomena should first be attempted in terms of what is already known,” Gerberding wrote in her report. “However, the visual characteristics and flight path are among the characteristics of the sighting and object that indicate that this event was stimulated by an unknown object, which had a detrimental effect on the witness.”

Fort Payne is a city in and county seat of DeKalb County, Alabama, population 14,012.

