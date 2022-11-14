Florida witness says bright light filled room as object hovered nearby

A Florida witness at Valrico reported being woken in her bedroom by a bright light and then observed an object stationary in the sky for 10 to 15 minutes at about 5:45 a.m. on February 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Sharing this for a dear friend,” the reporting witness stated. “She was woken from sleep by a light bright enough to make her think someone turned on the light in the room.”

The woman noticed a bright object in the sky, grabbed her phone and a camera, and stepped outside.

“The object was stationary and oriented to the east of her location. She observed it for 10-15 minutes and then went inside for a brief moment. When she returned it was gone.

“Location is in the Tampa area. There is an Air Force base to the north. She has witnessed drones also and ‘dark’ helicopters in her area before. Appreciate any thoughts on this. Looking for any information as to what this might have been.”

The witness uploaded eight images with the report, which was filed on February 3, 2022.

Valrico is in Hillsborough County, FL, population 35,545. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Florida Cases

Florida was rated the number one state in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 65 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida shared the rating with California, which also received 65 October cases.

There were 37 star-like cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Light Shining Into Home

There is a spattering of reports over the years where a witness is alerted to an object hovering nearby when light from outside fills an interior room, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following is an Australian case I covered in my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Barbell-shaped UFO reported over Australia

Bibra Lake, Australia. Credit: Google

An Australian witness at Bibra Lake reported a barbell-shaped object hovering overhead, according to testimony in MUFON Case 84571.

The witness was awoken by a brilliant light in the bedroom at about 2:25 a.m. on June 21, 2017.

“I first thought it was next door rear lights, but too bright,” the witness stated.“The light went out but was replaced by a bright orange glow coming from the southeast of the house. I went in that direction and observed a dumbbell-shaped light and an item in the sky at around 45 degrees. I looked at it for some minutes but was driven back inside by the heavy rain.”

The witness mentioned the sighting to a next-door neighbor, but they experienced nothing.

“There has been no press or TV mention. The object did not move while I was looking toward it. About an hour later the light went out. It was raining heavily throughout the sighting.

Investigation Notes

Australian MUFON Provincial Director Mike Robinson closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The object was about 500 feet from the informant at 45 degrees making it about 100 meters off the ground,” Robinson stated in his notes. “The object was the size of a truck in a dumbbell shape.

“No noise, no propellers, no jet engines, and very bright light in a dumbbell shape. Clearly not mistaken for balloons, swamp gas or stars or aircraft.”

Bibra Lake is a suburb of Perth, Western Australia.