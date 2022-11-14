Fort Collins, CO

Colorado witness says low-flying cigar-shaped object was 'transparent'

Roger Marsh

Fort Collins, CO.Credit: Google

A Colorado witness at Fort Collins reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object at 400 feet overhead at about 11:18 p.m. on March 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

The report was telephoned to NUFORC.

“An object was reported flying on a straight path north to south, speed approximately 250+ miles an hour,” the report stated. “This was a relatively quick sighting obviously 30 seconds to 40 and happened very close to the witness who got a very good look at it.

“It was making zero noise. The object was cylindrical in shape, almost cigar-shaped. It reportedly had a structure but was also yet transparent, almost a skeletal structure, and the rest of the vehicle was transparent and white lights outlined the structure with a singular red light towards the front.

“Witness explained that it appeared transparent because there were lights of another flight higher in elevation behind it that could be seen straight through the vehicle briefly. The range of sighting was approximately an eighth of a mile, elevation of 400 feet.

“The determination of size felt accurate despite the sighting happening at night. It was very, very close range and the witness approximated the size to be 30 to 35 feet in length and approximately 10 feet in height.

“Location of the sighting was in front of his house. He was transfixed in watching it for approximately 15 to 20 seconds and then he had the notion to try to take a picture or video. What he had on him at the time was his iPad and unfortunately was not able to get the camera open fast enough to take a meaningful picture at the range he saw it clearest.

“Observer sees helicopters operating the general flight path somewhat frequently and of course, they are making tons of noise and they’re very obviously helicopters. It was far too big for him to have assumed it was a drone like he had mentioned approximately 35 feet in length. Drones are also very noisy and usually have the same general lighting array the normal aircraft do, green red white. The air space that this craft was in is strictly off-limits to drones at the altitude it was operating.”

Fort Collins is the county seat of Larimer County, CO, population 169,810. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Colorado Cases

Colorado was rated 10th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 18 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 40 cigar-shaped cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Recent Coverage

We recently covered another case of a cloaking object as California witness describes ‘camouflaged’ triangle over Los Angeles.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

