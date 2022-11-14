Los Angeles, CA

California witness describes 'camouflaged' triangle over Los Angeles

Roger Marsh

Witness illustration from September 13, 2010, case in Hoffman, NC.

A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching a “translucent or camouflaged” triangle-shaped object at about 8:10 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was on the street when I saw and heard a helicopter above,” the reporting witness stated. “I looked up at the sky and then noticed around four dim lights in a row or a straight line moving at a slow-medium rate of speed overhead to the left of where the helicopter had passed by.

“The helicopter had since passed at this point. I realized that the lights were on the underside of a triangular flying object that blended into the sky. I would estimate that the object was larger than a passenger plane.”

But the witness noticed an unusual feature of the object.

“The flying object almost seemed to be translucent or camouflaged and was moving discretely. I would not have noticed it had it not been for the lights underneath. The sky was relatively clear - there were some clouds but overall it was clear and easy to see the stars. The flying object was higher than a helicopter but lower than a plane. The lights were dim - not as bright as lights on planes - and a white/light yellow color. I did not hear it emit any noise.

“It seemed as if it was just leisurely gliding through the sky and did not want to be detected.”

Los Angeles is the largest city in California, population of about 3.9 million. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

California Cases

California was rated the state with the most number of UFO sightings for October 2022 with 65 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. California shares the rating with Florida which also had 65 October cases.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Camouflaged Objects

Witnesses have been reporting objects that appear translucent as a way to camouflage themselves, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following similar report from Missouri is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Huge ‘translucent’ triangle reported over Missouri

Springfield, MO.

A Missouri witness at Springfield reported watching a large, triangle-shaped object moving overhead that appeared to be translucent, according to testimony in MUFON Case 96451.

The witness was outside walking dogs with a girlfriend in the backyard at 9 p.m. on November 9, 2018.

“We were looking up at the stars, trying to spot Orion, where we saw a huge triangle fly directly overhead,” the witness stated. “There was a giant V-shaped light on the front of it. It was easy to tell the craft was much larger than the V-shaped lights. It looked like watery ripples behind the lights. It reminded me of that movie ‘Predator.’

“The craft was definitely cloaked somehow. We stared up at it, completely shocked as it flew due south out of view. It appeared to be very large, and it was utterly silent.”

Investigation Notes

Missouri MUFON State Section Director Britt Faaborg closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Witness A had a close encounter in Colorado in 2007 that was reported to MUFON,” Faaborg stated in her report. “Witness seems to be credible. Very detailed the description of craft (size, shape, lights, etc.) Has knowledge of astronomy since that was the reason for being outside at that time.”

Springfield is the county seat of Greene County, MO, population 159,498.

