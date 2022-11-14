Las Vegas witness captures green lights over casino

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported photographing four green lights briefly hovering over a nearby casino at about 8 p.m. on March 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“From a vantage point west of the Las Vegas Strip and in the vicinity of I-15 at Tropicana Avenue, I stopped to take a photo of the Las Vegas skyline,” the reporting witness stated.

“As I aimed my camera, four green lights suddenly appeared. I saw it through the lens only as they disappeared just after taking the photo but were captured in the photo.

“For reference, the four green lights are over New York-New York Casino. It was about an hour after sunset and partly cloudy.”

The witness indicated the object’s shape as a rectangle in the case report, which was filed on March 30, 2022. The witness uploaded one image with the report and no video.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON. Further investigation would include asking the casino if they were operating outdoor lights at that time.

Nevada Cases

Nevada was rated 20th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Nevada shared the 11-case rating with Kentucky, Indiana, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 23 square or rectangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

Rectangle-Shaped Objects

The square or rectangle-shaped objects have fewer reports, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following rectangle report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Missouri witness describes craft hovering at tree line

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Missouri witness at St. Peters reported watching multiple, square-shaped low-flying objects, according to testimony in MUFON cases 90205 and 90206.

The witness was driving along Sutters Mill Road towards Jungermann at 8:05 p.m. on February 12, 2018.

“Myself and my passenger observed hovering crafts with lights in the distance,” the witness stated. “The crafts were about 200 yards apart and were rotating. We continued to drive until we reached Jungermann Road where we pulled into a Walmart Parking lot. We observed the crafts flying and hovering above.”

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness got out of his car to take a photograph.

“When I walked behind my car, a craft slowly approached from the south side of the lot and lowered quietly down to approximately 200 feet above me. The blinking lights on the craft turned off and the craft went ‘dark.’ At first, I was thinking it was a drone, but when it got closer it was too large and quiet to be a drone, but too small and quiet to be a plane. The appearance was square/rectangular and dark gray/black in color. It was about the size of a small car and was almost opaquelike looking at dark tinted windows hovering in the sky above me. I looked back at the passenger door of my car and then looked back up, the lights turned back on, the craft started to rotate and then ‘glided’ across the sky ascending about 200 feet up and to the north. About the time it was close to 200 yards away, the next craft was coming close.”

After a few minutes, all of the craft disappeared.

“We drove back down Sutters Mill towards Mexico Road. About 15 minutes later I looked outside and saw the same lights/crafts. I called my daughter out and then my husband. We all observed three crafts moving in the same manner above the houses in the neighborhood. This continued for about 5-10 minutes and then disappeared again.”

Investigation Notes

Missouri MUFON State Section Director Dana Simpson West closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“On the witnesses’ report, the witness indicated seeing three to five objects that changed direction, hovered, descended, ascended, spun, blinked and appeared solid,” West wrote in her report.“She indicated a dark patterned surface, with a size larger than a basketball and an actual size of 4-10 feet. She indicated a gray/black surface and white, gold, and green lights that brightened and flashed sequentially.

“She indicated a beam but no sound at various elevations. There were other aircraft in the area and the craft had a path with directional change, the path then hovering, and hovering then path. The crafts were spotted in the north and as far as 501 feet to one mile away, to 101-500 feet away with the lowest altitude of treetop or 200 feet above the witness at a 90-degree angle. During the interview, she indicated that the craft was the size of her SUV without the engine. She indicated it ascended, descended, and was itself rotating as it was moving in a circular pattern with the other craft. They were first spotted in the north but as they rotated and moved in a circular pattern were in various directions.

“Her daughter’s report on this case (Case #90206) indicated 3 to 5 objects that changed direction, hovered, descended, ascended, spun, blinked, and appeared solid. She indicated a dark surface, larger than a basketball with an actual size of 4-10 feet. She marked a gray/black surface and exterior lights of red, red-orange, green, green-white, blue-green, blue, and blue-white (due to the spinning). The lights brightened, flashed sequentially, and flashed randomly with no emission or sound. She indicated it being at 90 degrees at an altitude of treetop and 500 feet or less with the distance from the witness of 101-500 ft. She indicated a path with directional change and path then hovered in a north direction. She submitted her own sketch with her report (Case #90206).

The witness submitted a 58-second video (uploaded to File 2) that tracks at least three of the craft. This video was submitted to Joe Palermo for analysis. The witness submitted two sketches. One sketch delineates the rotation and flight path of the craft (uploaded to File 4), and another sketch indicates what the bottom of the craft looked like when it was directly overhead, about 200 feet in the air (uploaded to File 3). Her daughter also did a sketch which she attached to her report Case #90206.

“The witness was very detailed in her description of what she saw, had video, and made sketches. Her daughter’s and husband’s description of what they saw supported her report. I found her to be extremely credible, particularly with her background in aerospace and her husband’s engineering background. It was so unusual for both of these individuals who have considerable expertise. The movement of the craft, their ability to rotate in both directions, and change rotational directions, their ability to maintain a flight pattern with other craft, and the close distance of the encounter all lead me to classify the sighting as Unknown UAV.”

St. Peters is a city in St. Charles County, Missouri, population 52,575.