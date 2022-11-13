Kentucky witness describes huge slow-moving triangle in night sky

A Kentucky witness at Erlanger reported watching a huge, slow-moving, triangle-shaped object crossing the night sky at about 2:28 a.m. on March 19, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was just home from my friend's house and went outside my apartment to smoke a cigarette on my porch,” the reporting witness stated. “I sat there for 15 to 20 minutes watching a huge triangle. At first, I thought maybe it was a stealth jet from the military. But no way, this thing was probably five times larger than a stealth and the point of the triangle was in the rear not the front side like a stealth craft usually is.”

The witness described the object as looking like an oversized stealth jet flying backwards.

“This thing flew by so slow it was almost hovering it was so slow passing by. It's night, so hard to say but it seemed to be a black color and had a white light at every corner. But in the middle it looked like moving lava. I mean, when you look at lava coming out a volcano it looked exactly like that. And it was a perfect circle shape. Might of been its source of energy.”

The witness watched the object from his porch for about 15 minutes.

“Then it stopped completely for maybe half a minute and then shot off out of view within a second.”

The witness also said the object was silent and it seemed to be noticed by a neighbor’s animal.

“My neighbor has this tiny dog that was outside barking at it which is weird since the craft was way up in the sky. I asked the old lady if she wanted to report the UFO with me since she saw it while having her dog out to use the restroom. She said, ‘No way. I don't want people thinking I am a old crazy woman.’ She went inside.

“I sat out there another 30 minutes or so looking in the sky, but nope, it did not return.”

The witness admitted to being scared.

“I felt the more I looked at the craft, the more whatever was flying it was noticing me, if that even makes sense. I remember thinking; maybe I should stop looking at this thing. They know I am looking at it and I don't want them to come down or confront me or something. Sounds nuts.”

The witness previously worked at an airport.

“I worked at the airport loading luggage on airplanes for over five years at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky Airport down the road and we never had huge, backwards flying, triangle aircrafts landing at the airport. To be honest, I still feel scared and it's been hours later, almost like whatever was flying it had some mental connection to me. I saw a documentary years ago about alien abduction and I did not want that stuff happening to me. To be honest, I am scared to sleep right now and it's 5:19 a.m. I am a religious person.”

Erlanger is a city in Kenton County, KY, population 18,368. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Kentucky Cases

Kentucky was rated 19th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with 11 cases filed, according to the MUFON November newsletter. Kentucky shared the rating with Nevada, Indiana, and New Jersey. Florida and California topped the list at 65 cases each.

There were 60 triangle cases reported nationally in October 2022.

The following is a similar report from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Kentucky witness says UFO was ‘glass-like globe’

Mount Washington, KY. Credit: Google

A Kentucky witness at Mount Washington reported watching a “large, glass-like globe” that floated over her home, according to testimony in MUFON Case 97557.

The witness was standing in her front yard with her dog at 9:30 p.m. on July 19, 2018.

“I thought I saw, off in the distance, an airplane on fire,” the witness stated.“It slowly descended for a few seconds and then it was immediately hovering over the roof of my house. It appeared to be a large, glass-like globe about 30 to 35 feet in diameter. It was clear like glass. Inside was a large flame approximately 15 feet tall.

“I stood there and watched in amazement. It was totally silent.

“Then it floated over my house slowly and was gone. It was totally silent and emitted no heat. Strangely, my dog did not seem to notice it. Since that time, I have looked for pictures for something similar to this and have not found anything. I am on no medication. I have never had hallucinations. I still feel a certain sense of disbelief, but I swear I saw this thing.

“Even stranger, I asked them to visit me. No, I swear I am not crazy. I sit on my patio each night and gaze at the stars looking for constellations. Just for the heck of it, I asked them to show themselves to me if they were really up there. And boy did I get results within a couple of weeks. If necessary, I would be willing to pay for and take a polygraph test to prove that I saw this. I do not tell friends and family as they think I am crazy. I continue to ask but I have not seen anything like this since that date. Please let me know if other people have seen anything similar to this so I will know that I am not losing my mind. Thank you so much for all the good work you do.”

Investigator Notes

Kentucky MUFON State Section Director Bill Kidd closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“Unfortunately, I could not find any corroboration of this event,” Kidd wrote in his report. “The local police department was genuinely interested, but none of their officers have received reports such as this. A review of other UFO reporting sites did not reveal similar reports either. I think it is possible that the duration of the event was mistakenly entered as 9 hours 25 minutes when it was actually 9 minutes 25 seconds. My thinking is that surely an event lasting 9-plus hours would have been seen and reported by others. I sent a second email questioning the duration time and asking a couple of other questions. No response. I do believe the witness saw something. Her description most resembles an orb, but I cannot identify what it was.”

Mount Washington is a home rule-class city in Bullitt County, Kentucky, population 9,117.