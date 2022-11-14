Harwinton, CT

Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garage

Roger Marsh

Harwinton, CT.Credit: Google

A Connecticut witness at Harwinton reported watching a massive, black triangle-shaped object hovering over her garage at about 6:30 p.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It was dark and I turned on our garage light,” the reporting witness stated. “As I walked down the back stairs to our driveway, I heard a low but deep sound. When I reached the driveway, I looked up, and right above my head was a massive black triangle that also extended past our ranch home and just above our roof.”

The witness believes that the lights on the object allowed her to see it.

“There were a set of red, blue, and yellowish round lights underneath each side. Since it was dark out and the craft was black, I believe I was only able to see it because of the lights underneath it and being underneath it as well.

“They were not blinding, so I could see the entire shape of the craft which hovered over and then very, very slowly moved completely over the roof, and then it was gone in seconds. I watched it for a good two-and-a-half to three minutes at most I’d say.

“Needless to say I was in awe. I am a 66-year-old wife, mother, and grandmother. I decided to find where to report since I’ve been unable to get a full night’s sleep since the encounter – not through fear but the unbelievable experience I was lucky enough to have.”

Harwinton is a town in Litchfield County, CT, population 5,484. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Connecticut Reports

Connecticut was ranked 35th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with five reports, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November newsletter. Connecticut shared the ranking with Alabama, Utah, and Arkansas.

There were 60 triangle-shaped UFO sightings reported nationally in October 2022.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Fast-moving triangle reported low over New Hampshire

Brookline, CT.Credit: Google

A New Hampshire witness at Brookline reported watching a triangle-shaped UFO at the tree line that quickly moved away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 91075.

The incident occurred at 3:15 a.m. on March 28, 2018.

“Hovering just above the trees in the backyard, then quickly moved off to the east,” the witness stated. “Trees moved, windows shook. Woke from sleeping and went to the bathroom facing the backyard on the second floor. Saw directly out the window above trees in the backyard a black triangle with three white lights, one at each tip and a red light in the middle. I saw it immediately upon getting to the window. All were unusually bright, but not blinding. Then heard a hum and the object moved off to the east quickly. The trees below where it was were moved, and the window I was looking out of shook.

“When I first saw it, I figured it was a plane, but then realized it was hovering and much lower than a plane would be. The lights were strange. Can’t really describe why except they were bright, but not like landing lights or navigation lights and the color was wrong. When it started to move, I actually said out loud, ‘What the hell is that?’

“The sighting didn’t last long, probably a minute. It was just weird.”

Investigator Notes

New Hampshire MUFON State Director Valerie C. Schultz closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witness described this triangular craft as hovering and with a hum similar to being near a power plant,” Schultz stated in her report. “As a private pilot, the witness was surprised to see this craft hover and stated that no plane can hover.”

Brookline is a town in Hillsborough County, New Hampshire, population 4,991.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

