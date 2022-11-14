Montana live stream camera appears to catch oval light moving up from ground level

Screen shot from witness video. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Montana witness at Boulder Valley reported that a live stream camera caught a large, oval-shaped object that appeared to move up from the ground level at about 6:10 a.m. on March 9, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Our weather live stream camera (plus a second camera that was recording time-lapse footage caught a large, oval light, northeast across the Boulder Valley from our location, rising slowly from the ridge of the Elkhorn Mountains and up, until out of the camera view,” the reporting witness stated.

“The timestamp from the camera footage indicates the first appearance at 6:10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 9th, 2022, which was 500 seconds after the camera started recording, completely disappearing before 6:14 a.m.

“The sun hadn't yet come over the horizon, so the light showed up quite brightly in the left third of the sky, above the mountain ridge, which is approximately 12 miles from our location.

“The light orb moved very slowly. There was no way it was a jet or plane crossing at a high altitude. We first thought it was a searchlight from a search and rescue helicopter. It initially seems to blink and 'tumble,' and then disappears momentarily before continuing.

“It seemed to maintain an upward trajectory. It took 180 seconds (three minutes), from when it first blinked into view before it eventually disappeared from camera view. I don't know if it originated from the ridge, or from beyond the ridge or if it was actually high in the atmosphere and only became visible as it got closer to our location.

“This light object appeared to be headed 'up,' but if it was actually on a lateral trajectory it was traveling from northeast to southwest - this rules out the ISS or any other equatorial satellites. I submitted an email and the video links to NOAA and asked if it could possibly be a polar weather satellite, but they have not responded even yet, six weeks later. So I assume it isn't one of theirs.

“I am an amateur weather nerd and maintain two cameras pointed northeast to obtain weather footage that I upload to YouTube. There are two videos on my YouTube account (hunt1803) that document this sighting.

“One is Youtube's archive of the 12-hour live stream, recording the sighting in real-time. The sighting starts 500 seconds into the video and then continues for 180 seconds before disappearing. The other is a time-lapse recording of the event, taken at one frame every six seconds, so the light naturally appears as a streak near the beginning.

“In real-time, the light initially blinks on, gets brighter, and then seems to disappear in a haze before reappearing and starting its slow climb. I've attached shortened clips that we managed to take from YouTube's archive, but after processing the quality is very poor.

“Much better quality for both videos is available on the YouTube account. If you are able, for the real-time recording, go directly to the live stream archive on YouTube, which I've cued to start just before the light appears. The full, much higher quality time lapsed video is here. I would be interested in finding out if anyone else saw this, or if it matches a schedule for launching some kind of weather balloon, or military balloon, or what?”

Boulder Valley is a town in and the county seat of Jefferson County, MT, population 1,201. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Montana Sightings

Montana was listed as the 43rd highest UFO reporting state for October 2022, according to the MUFON November 2022 newsletter. Montana had two sighting reports for October, sharing that total with South Dakota, Hawaii, and Vermont.

With a state population of just over 1.1 million, there will be fewer reports from Montana compared to states with much higher populations, according to data from the MUFON witness reporting database.

The following is an interesting Montana report from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Montana Air Base loses power as UFO hovers overhead

Malmstrom Air Force Base, Cascade County, MT. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A Montana witness near Great Falls reported that a contact on the Malmstrom Air Force Base described a 10-minute power outage after a circular-shaped object “over a half-acre in size” hovered over the base,” according to testimony in MUFON Case 89785.

The event occurred on January 24, 2018.

“My base contact described the object only as black,” the reporting witness stated. “If contacted, Malmstrom AFB will confirm the power outage but nothing more. Investigators are on their way. The last sighting was in May 2017. This source is reliable and confirmed as am I.”

The witness describes himself as a retired police detective “not given to exaggerations.”

The filed report indicates the object was black in color with no structural features. The object size was larger than 300 feet. No exterior lights. No emissions. The object was hovering at less than 500 feet in altitude. The object was over one mile away from the witness. No landing was observed.

Investigator Notes

MUFON CAG Investigator Marie Cisneros and Montana State Director John Gagnon closed this case as Information Only.

Investigators contacted the media relations department at Malmstrom and did not receive a reply.

“Ruled out for astronomical or weather anomalies,” Cisneros and Gagnon stated in their report. “Ruled out for bolides or fireball activity. Ruled out for an obvious hoax.

“Our conclusion: Unidentified object. Size, shape, flight pattern and path do not fit with known conventional aircraft. Because this was reported by someone other than the witness, this case has to be filed as an Information Only unless further information is forthcoming by the witness.”

Malmstrom Air Force Base is in Cascade County, Montana, adjacent to Great Falls. It is the home of the 341st Missile Wing (341 MW) of the Air Force Global Strike Command (AFGSC). As a census-designated place, it has a population of 3,472.