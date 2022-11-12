Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was waiting for a locksmith to come and unlock a vehicle for some people,” the reporting witness stated. “I was sitting in my patrol car and observed an object in the sky towards the southeast of me.”

The witness stared at the object for a few seconds and realized it was not moving.

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“I took out my phone and began to take photographs of the object and zoomed in on the object. In the middle of taking photographs, the object just vanished.”

The witness described the object.

“The object appeared dark in color and looked to be a cylinder with a smaller portion sticking out of the bottom of it. When looking at the photographs it appeared as though there was some type of glow around the object.”

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness uploaded five images with the report, which was filed on March 3, 2022. Three cropped images are posted here. Click the photo link to see all five. The photos do not display well.

Nebraska was rated 50th in total UFO sightings for October 2022 with just one report filed, according to the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November newsletter. Nebraska shared the single-report ranking with Delaware, Wyoming, North Dakota, and the District of Columbia.

There were 13 cylinder-shaped UFO reports nationally in October and 40 reports of the cigar shape.

Lexington is a city in Dawson County, NE, population 10,230. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON).

Nebraska Cases

With a population of about 1.9 million, Nebraska UFO reports cannot compete with states with much higher populations. As a result, there are fewer Nebraska UFO cases reported, according to MUFON data from the witness reporting database.

The NUFORC database includes 671 Nebraska cases dating back to 1943. There have been 13 Nebraska cases filed to date in 2022.

The 1943 case was filed on July 4, 1997, with a sighting date of June 1, 1943.

“My 94-year-old grandmother described to me an encounter that occurred in Nebraska in about 1943,” the reporting witness stated. “She was driving in her car with her husband, my grandfather, a pilot and member of the barnstormer's group, ‘The Victory Flyers,’ now deceased.

“They both saw a large, glowing gold saucer that followed them for several miles in broad daylight before speeding away at a rate of speed never heard of or seen by either of them before. My grandfather, who was familiar with all flying machines known at that time, told my grandmother to never mention this to anyone, even family, as they would undoubtedly be considered crazy.”

The following is a Nebraska report from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Two UFOs appear descending over Nebraska

A Nebraska witness at Litchfield reported watching two descending UFOs the size of a semi and an SUV, according to testimony in MUFON Case 86818.

The witness was driving along a gravel road a little after midnight on September 21, 2017.

“All of a sudden I saw what at first looked like an airplane going down,” the witness stated. “Then after about four seconds, I saw that they were two bizarre-looking objects. They seemed to be hovering fairly slowly (10 mph) heading west, smaller one in front of the other on the same path with the other one appearing to be about 2-3 times its size. I was in complete awe.”

The witness described the object.

“I'm so stunned that I can't perfectly describe the first object or identify its color; the larger one appeared to be neon red on top and neon blue on the bottom (clear outline) with white neon outside the outline and inside the object. It disappeared within 10 seconds of viewing. It came out of nowhere and then vanished.”

The witness mentioned other odd activities in the same area.

“Within a five-mile radius of where this event took place, several cattle mutilations have been reported (including several from my own personal farm) as well as several sightings discussed among the locals.”

Investigator Notes

Nebraska MUFON State Section Director Charles Stansburge closed this case as Information Only.

“The case is completed as Information Only with one witness,” Stansburge stated in his report. “The witness’s grandmother kept talking about two cattle mutilations throughout the years in their location and others as well. She also stated that there has been a few UFO sightings around the area.”

Litchfield is a village in Sherman County, Nebraska, population 262.