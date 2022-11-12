Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K4APW_0j7pkG5j00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It was a beautiful spring day and the bright blue sky was clear with no clouds and a light breeze,” the reporting witness stated. “I was on the corner of the location waiting for a friend when I looked up in the sky and saw a formation of at least 12 white objects hovering in a pattern.”

The witness first thought the objects might be drones.

“But they were white and in a formation which I believe would be difficult for someone to navigate. Additionally, flying drones in New York City is illegal – though people do fly solo drones in certain places.”

The witness said the objects were hovering above the surrounding apartment buildings, but lower than any airplanes.

“The formation would shift but stay in a group. It was the strangest thing I'd seen, so I stopped a couple of guys walking by and asked them what they thought it was. First, they also thought it could be drones but agreed it was different and unlike anything they'd seen either. The objects hovered in the pattern for another few minutes and then moved west out of my sight range.”

Brooklyn is a borough in New York City, population 2,736,074. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Cluster

Many UFO reports describe multiple objects, sometimes in clusters and traveling in a formation, according to data from the MUFON witness database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Utah orbs videotaped moving in and out of clouds

A Utah witness at Provo reported watching two orbs moving in and out of clouds, according to testimony in MUFON Case 86157.

The witness was delivering liquid nitrogen to a customer at 3:27 p.m. on August 21, 2017.

“When I came out to fill the liquid in the back of my truck I was just sitting staring up at the mountains because they were so pretty,” the witness stated.“I noticed an object come out of a cloud and then go back in. At first, I thought it was a bird but then I saw it come out of the cloud again and stop in midair and slowly go back into the cloud. It did this about three times. On the fourth time, it came forward out of the cloud I can see that the bottom of this object was a dark color like a shadow underneath.”

The witness then noticed that a second object moved out of the bottom side of the cloud.

“And they both in unison went back into the cloud. That is when I got out my iPhone 6 to film this. When filming I couldn’t see it happen again. Nothing came out of the clouds so I was disappointed that I did not capture it on film. But when I got back to my office I sat down and watched my 55-second film and I did indeed capture the phenomena but above and to the right of the cloud.”

The witness described their activity.

“It was two white orbs that seemed to flicker. A little one was for sure brighter than the other. They both came together and separated or at least seemed to look like they did because when they came together as one for a split second it got brighter and then dimmed. Then I watched them circle each other and separate by about a few hundred feet and then stop and come back together and become one and then separate again. One went south and then seemed stationary and then my video ended.”

The witness would have continued filming, but at the time thought that the objects had disappeared.

“This was about three hours after the solar eclipse.”

Investigation Notes

CAG Investigator Chase Kloetzke for MUFON International and Field Investigator Mark Stuart closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“Correlating Cases: MUFON Cases 86166, 86157, and 85984 are of interest and possibly a related reoccurring sighting. Multiple objects and clouds,” they stated in their report.

“Due to the number of cases reported on or about the same time and the direct witness statement and investigation the case is closed as Unknown Aerial Vehicle.”

Provo is the third-largest city in Utah and the county seat of Utah County.

