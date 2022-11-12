Louisiana witness captures two unknown lights in morning sky

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

“Planets can look deceptively like they are ‘following’ you or ‘evading’ you, so they often get reported as UFOs,” Skapik said. “Venus is particularly susceptible to this as it is bright and usually near the horizon at sunrise or sunset, depending on the season. On the date reported, there were actually three planets very close together. This is called a 'conjunction,' in case you're curious.”

A Louisiana witness at Lafayette reported watching and photographing two bright lights in the morning sky at about 5:35 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Looked up at the sky when I was leaving home and saw what I thought were two stars but there were only two and they were huge and glowing,” the reporting witness stated.

“I started to take pictures and they disappeared and reappeared back in the same spot so I recorded in hopes of them vanishing again. As I made a left turn, I didn’t see them again.”

The witness uploaded five images with the report, which was filed on April 30, 2022. No video was uploaded with the report. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Similar Report

A similar report was filed from Ephrata, PA, two minutes earlier at 5:33 a.m. on April 30, 2022. Lafayette, LA, is about 1,300 miles southwest of Ephrata, PA.

The story was filed here as: PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars. The photos from both witnesses seem very similar.

A Pennsylvania witness at Ephrata reported watching and photographing two hovering lights in the morning sky at about 5:33 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“When driving to work this morning, I noticed two lights in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “At first I thought it was a tower that I hadn’t noticed before, however, it soon became clear that I was wrong. The two lights were consistent in their spacing the entire time and at times it looked like there was a gray body between the lights.

“It seemed to stay fixed in the sky only moving as my car navigated the turns of the road. I was never able to get closer to it, but it also never got further away. Unfortunately, I was not able to stop to get a better-focused photo, but what I did capture was about what I could see with my own eyes.”