PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars

UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy, University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

“Planets can look deceptively like they are ‘following’ you or ‘evading’ you, so they often get reported as UFOs,” Skapik said. “Venus is particularly susceptible to this as it is bright and usually near the horizon at sunrise or sunset, depending on the season. On the date reported, there were actually three planets very close together. This is called a 'conjunction,' in case you're curious.”

A Pennsylvania witness at Ephrata reported watching and photographing two hovering lights in the morning sky at about 5:33 a.m. on April 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“When driving to work this morning, I noticed two lights in the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “At first I thought it was a tower that I hadn’t noticed before, however, it soon became clear that I was wrong. The two lights were consistent in their spacing the entire time and at times it looked like there was a gray body between the lights.

“It seemed to stay fixed in the sky only moving as my car navigated the turns of the road. I was never able to get closer to it, but it also never got further away. Unfortunately, I was not able to stop to get a better-focused photo, but what I did capture was about what I could see with my own eyes.”

The witness said the object looked too close and too big in the sky to be stars.

“I’ve never seen anything in the sky like it before. It was a constant in the sky – never moving around or getting closer or further away for about 15 miles with varying speeds between 35-75 mph. This was along Route 322 heading east between Route 72 and Route 272.

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness uploaded three images and one map illustration with the report, which was filed on April 30, 2022.

Ephrata is a borough in Lancaster County, PA, population 13,818. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).