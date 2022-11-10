Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home

An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were heading in from shrimping and we noticed these lights out of place and not blinking like a plane and just staying in one place,” the reporting witness stated. “So we stopped and started observing them.”

The witness said the light seemed to get closer, so they started moving toward the light.

“But they in turn started getting further away, so we stopped and killed the motor and cut off all the lights. Then the lights started back towards us slowly and my passenger got scared and told me to turn the lights back on. And when I did, the lights stopped and began getting farther away.”

The witness then moved towards the boat launch and said the light was gone when they arrived.

“As I was loading the boat on the trailer, they appeared through the trees. We hurried and loaded and headed to the house. We stopped and started talking about it and checked the skies and started unloading.

“Then I heard her gasp for air and I looked up and there the lights were at my house. They stayed on for a minute and then they slowly backed out of our site. She attempted to look through binoculars but all she could describe was a fireball. I’ve lived within a five-mile radius for 20 years and have never seen these lights. I use lights as landmarks to travel the water. I’m not sure what they were but they didn’t belong.”

The witness submitted four images with the report, which was filed on May 1, 2022. No videos were uploaded with the report. Elberta is in Baldwin County, AL, population 1,498. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).