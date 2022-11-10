Elberta, AL

Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cqapK_0j6LkgrK00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were heading in from shrimping and we noticed these lights out of place and not blinking like a plane and just staying in one place,” the reporting witness stated. “So we stopped and started observing them.”

The witness said the light seemed to get closer, so they started moving toward the light.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W6Vja_0j6LkgrK00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“But they in turn started getting further away, so we stopped and killed the motor and cut off all the lights. Then the lights started back towards us slowly and my passenger got scared and told me to turn the lights back on. And when I did, the lights stopped and began getting farther away.”

The witness then moved towards the boat launch and said the light was gone when they arrived.

“As I was loading the boat on the trailer, they appeared through the trees. We hurried and loaded and headed to the house. We stopped and started talking about it and checked the skies and started unloading.

“Then I heard her gasp for air and I looked up and there the lights were at my house. They stayed on for a minute and then they slowly backed out of our site. She attempted to look through binoculars but all she could describe was a fireball. I’ve lived within a five-mile radius for 20 years and have never seen these lights. I use lights as landmarks to travel the water. I’m not sure what they were but they didn’t belong.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fGd3q_0j6LkgrK00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

The witness submitted four images with the report, which was filed on May 1, 2022. No videos were uploaded with the report. Elberta is in Baldwin County, AL, population 1,498. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Odi9R_0j6LkgrK00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

# UFO# UAP# AL UFO# UFO Photo# Chasing UFO

Comments / 43

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
4674 followers

