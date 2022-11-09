Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead

A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My brother and I were standing in the backyard of our suburban home,” the reporting witness stated. “We had our telescopes set up for a night of astronomical observations. I was looking northeast trying to get the globular cluster M13 in the eyepiece when my brother exclaimed, ‘Dude what is that?’

“I turned my head north and saw high above us a translucent craft moving at approximately 500 knots due west. It was as if 20 or so smaller lights were traveling in perfect sync with each other in the shape of a V.”

The witness said that the object created an atmospheric disturbance that made it look similar to a nebula.

“We both were caught in both shock and slight horror. It made no sound, left no contrail, and was below the higher stratus clouds. It moved west for approximately 10 to 15 seconds and disappeared.

“We initially suspected it to be some Russian spy plane. I immediately called my significant other and while describing what I saw, the craft returned. This time it was flying north to south. It began to shapeshift into a straight line, a triangle, and almost a bird-like shape. It moved for 20 seconds in an erratic flight path before disappearing behind some trees on the western horizon.

“We stood in our backyard dumb-struck for a couple of hours waiting to see if it would return. But it never did.”

The witness’s dog seemed to be upset for a few hours after the event as well.

“She kept coming up to us and crying.”

Loveland is a home rule municipality in Larimer County, CO, population 76,378. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.