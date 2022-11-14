Seattle, WA

Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0of6rn_0j51mHAd00
Space Needle, Seattle, WA.Credit: Google

A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It was a flashing light zipping around the sky,” the reporting witness stated. “I posted a video to YouTube.”

No other details were included in the report, which was filed on April 27, 2022.

The witness posted a video on YouTube titled, UFO UAP by space needle.

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON.

Hovering Objects

A very high percentage of UFOs reported by witnesses are seen hovering, according to data from the MUFON witness database.

The following similar Washington report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Washington UFO described as ‘black ball’

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZuOEh_0j51mHAd00
Pasco, WA.Credit: Google

A Washington witness at Pasco reported watching a black sphere that appeared, hovered, and disappeared, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92828.

The witness was sitting outside on a deck watching storm clouds at 8:20 p.m. on June 20, 2018.

“A black ball appeared to the northeast at the base of a cloud,” the witness stated. “It remained for about 10 seconds and disappeared. It was very dark and had defined edges. Not like its surroundings. It didn't move that I could tell, just vanished. I estimate the size at that distance to be quite large, maybe 100-300 feet. I was not able to retrieve my phone in time to get a photo. I am prior military and law enforcement.”

Washington MUFON Chief Investigator Daniel Nims closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witness was sitting on his back deck watching a thunderstorm, hoping to see some lightning,” Nims wrote in his report. “He was looking north-northeast about 10-20 degrees above the horizon. While looking at the clouds, a black ball appeared beneath and in front of the clouds. He watched for a few seconds and then went to get his phone to take a picture. When he returned and was pointing the camera at the ball, it disappeared. He estimated the distance to be 5-10 miles.

“The ball appeared dark black with clearly defined edges. He said it was clearly not just a dark cloud. It had no perceptible appendages or features. He said it was much smaller than a full moon but was clearly a ball, not a dot. He estimated the size to be 100-300 feet in diameter. He said the ball appeared and did not come out of the clouds. It disappeared and was not enshrouded by the clouds.

“At that direction and distance, the object would have been near the Hanford Nuclear complex, a former major nuclear weapons site that made plutonium. An object even one-fifth the size of the full moon, at five miles would be nearly 1,500 feet in diameter. The experience and objectivity of the witness give strong credence to his testimony.”

Pasco is a city in, and the county seat of, Franklin County, Washington, population 59,781.

# UFO# UAP# WA UFO# UFO Video# Flashing UFO

Comments / 26

