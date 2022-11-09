California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead

A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was walking in the Irvington neighborhood near Grimmer Elementary School, specifically on Columbia Avenue,” the reporting witness stated. “I thought I saw what looked like a weather balloon, or some sort of debris falling in the sky and it was really bright orange almost as if it was on fire but there were no flames with a slight glow around it.

“The object was going in a straight direction towards Mission Peak but then it all of a sudden seemed to lose its balance and then did a loopy-loop in the sky and then afterward faded into the clouds as if it were falling.

“My walking partner and I gazed in disbelief at the strange, bright object in the sky. It was orange but reflective – almost shimmering. It resembled the surface of the sun. That's how bright it was.

“Could it be a meteor? At the same moment, a neighbor on this street all of a sudden appeared in the middle of the road and gasped and also verified what we saw.

“About five minutes later, three objects that were the same as the first appeared out of nowhere heading towards Mission Peak. But these objects did not do loopy-loops like the original one did. Throughout this entire ordeal, there were planes in the distance but you could hear the plane engines.

“These objects were silently flying over. Perhaps they were drones?”

Fremont is a city in Alameda County, CA, population 230,504. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Orange Lights

Based on the witness testimony and photographs, these objects could be Chinese lanterns. But there was a national outbreak of orange lights moving in a controlled manner across the U.S. in 2017 and 2018, according to data from MUFON. These objects were described as stopping and doing a looping action before moving on. An investigator would have to look at the wind movement to see if they were moving with the wind or acting in a more intelligent manner.