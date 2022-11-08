Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feet

Howard City, MI, near the witness location. Credit: Google

A Michigan witness at Howard City reported watching a bright object shaped like the letter T moving under 500 feet at about 5:35 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

With a six a.m. alarm set, the witness checked his bedside alarm clock and noticed it was 5:35 a.m.

“I rolled over on my back, put my head on my pillow, and looked out the glass French-style door looking up and over the tree line and into the sky. I thought to myself, ‘What is that!’ I have seen objects in the sky before when I was in the U.S. Navy but back then we didn't have accessible video cameras to capture what I was seeing.”

The witness said he jumped out of bed because he knew this was something that no one would believe.

“I went to grab my cell phone which was in the kitchen on the opposite end of the house to use the video option on it. I had to wait for my phone to boot up and turn on. As I was waiting, I went out onto the back patio to get a better vantage of the object.”

The object seemed very low.

“It was approximately 400-500 hundred feet up and was shaped like a capital letter T. I would say it was the size of a school bus. It was red in color and didn't blink but rather pulsated from bright dark red to a light color of pink. I would say it pulsated every 10 seconds.

“It was moving from the northwest to the southeast slowly across the back of my house which faces north. At one point, it was going over the trees to the side of my house which was east.

“I looked down at my phone and it was on at this point and I went through the house to get to the front yard on the south side of my property. I looked through the tall trees and could see the light but was too late in getting either a video or a picture of it. My house is in the middle of my property of 10 wooded acres which is very dark at night and made it very easy to see the object.

“I was so in awe of what I was seeing that I actually forgot that I was holding my phone. Also, there was no sound coming from it at all. Not sure what good it will do to report this sighting because I have no proof, but I know what I saw.”

Howard City is a village in Montcalm County, MI, population 1,808. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

