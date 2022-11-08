Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree tops

A Michigan witness at Wayne reported watching a rectangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the tree tops at about 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It came from the southeast over the railroad tracks and over the church,” the reporting witness stated. “Was taking my dog for a late-night walk behind the church in my subdivision.”

The witness’s dog seemed to notice the object.

“I felt pressure and rumbling and my 120-pound American Bulldog got between my legs. It came over the trees about 100 feet over the maples and it was pitch black with no lights at all and it took almost a full minute to pass over.”

The witness decided to shine a flashlight on the object.

“I had a high-powered lumen flashlight. And as it passed me, I shined the beam at the back of the object and nothing was there except what looked like heat waves. Then it was gone.”

Wayne is a city in Wayne County, MI, population 17,593. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Location

Unknown object reported hovering near Detroit skyscraper

Witness lighting illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching three hovering red lights on a large object that could not immediately be identified, according to testimony in MUFON Case 82472.

The witness first saw the object while looking out a bedroom window at 9:15 p.m. on March 2, 2017.

“I saw three bright, red lights just to the right and a little above the Penobscott building just hovering,” the witness stated.“I went to get my binoculars to get a better look. They are 10X.”

The witness described the lighting.

“I then could see each red light was really three red lights stacked on top of each other and with space in between. Then the object slowly rotated and now I could see a set of three white lights much dimmer than the red lights. I also could see a very dim reflection of city lights on one side of the object.”

The view towards the Penobscot Building. Credit: Google

It was snowing lightly at the time. The witness estimated that the object was about a little over one mile away.

“Therefore, it was larger than a helicopter – which we see very often over the city. I watched for perhaps five minutes. It did move around slowly, but not much movement. My wife also saw the object. After some time, it slowly flew off to the south, which would be over the Detroit River and I could no longer see it. I am not saying this was an ET spaceship, but it certainly did not have normal aviation lighting. No green. No strobe lights, etc. Perhaps it was a drone, but it had to be a big one. I know it was at least one mile away because it went behind the Ally building as it left the area.

Aerial view of the Penobscot Building and downtown Detroit. Credit: Google

Investigator Notes

Michigan MUFON State Section Director James Wolford closed this case as an Unknown Other.

“The formation of lights moved and cannot, therefore, be part of any tower lighting such as at the top of the Penobscot building,” Wolford wrote in his report.“A crude estimate of the distance to the object was made based on which buildings the object was in front of or went behind. This was a little bit over one mile – so a figure of 5,400 feet was used to calculate object size. Since the object was about three-quarters the size of the full moon, it subtended an angle of about 22.5 minutes of arc or three-eighths of one degree. Trigonometry gives tan (θ) = 0.006545 = w / D. So w = 0.006545 * 5,400 ft. = 35.3 ft. across. This is too large to be an ordinary drone such as a quad-copter manufactured typically in Asia, but a very specialized application such as a police surveillance platform might be possible – but still unlikely. More likely, it is that the object belongs in the military aerospace or other-worldly category. The witness was asked if it could be a helicopter and responded that he and his wife had a lot of experience observing helicopters in the area and this did not look anything like them. The other problem, of course, is that maneuvering a helicopter close to a building is difficult and dangerous. Injury, death, and multi-million-dollar lawsuits could result. It is improbable that anyone got official approval to do such a thing. Also, the density of skyscrapers in this part of downtown Detroit is very high. For the record, I was not able to identify any heliport markings on the tops of any buildings.”

Wolford found no correlations to the current case in Michigan or adjacent states and Canadian provinces.

“My disposition for this case is Unknown – Other since it is not clear whether this is a vehicle or a drone. The reflections of nearby lights off of the body of the object do not give us an adequate idea of the object’s shape.”

This case was reported to MUFON on March 3, 2017.