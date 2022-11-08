Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree tops

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JCLyF_0j3PqqMR00
Wayne, MI.Credit: Google

A Michigan witness at Wayne reported watching a rectangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the tree tops at about 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“It came from the southeast over the railroad tracks and over the church,” the reporting witness stated. “Was taking my dog for a late-night walk behind the church in my subdivision.”

The witness’s dog seemed to notice the object.

“I felt pressure and rumbling and my 120-pound American Bulldog got between my legs. It came over the trees about 100 feet over the maples and it was pitch black with no lights at all and it took almost a full minute to pass over.”

The witness decided to shine a flashlight on the object.

“I had a high-powered lumen flashlight. And as it passed me, I shined the beam at the back of the object and nothing was there except what looked like heat waves. Then it was gone.”

Wayne is a city in Wayne County, MI, population 17,593. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Location

If you’ve seen a UFO in your community, chances are that others have reported sightings as well, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following Wayne County report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Unknown object reported hovering near Detroit skyscraper

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Z01F5_0j3PqqMR00
Witness lighting illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Michigan witness at Detroit reported watching three hovering red lights on a large object that could not immediately be identified, according to testimony in MUFON Case 82472.

The witness first saw the object while looking out a bedroom window at 9:15 p.m. on March 2, 2017.

“I saw three bright, red lights just to the right and a little above the Penobscott building just hovering,” the witness stated.“I went to get my binoculars to get a better look. They are 10X.”

The witness described the lighting.

“I then could see each red light was really three red lights stacked on top of each other and with space in between. Then the object slowly rotated and now I could see a set of three white lights much dimmer than the red lights. I also could see a very dim reflection of city lights on one side of the object.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wdkro_0j3PqqMR00
The view towards the Penobscot Building.Credit: Google

It was snowing lightly at the time. The witness estimated that the object was about a little over one mile away.

“Therefore, it was larger than a helicopter – which we see very often over the city. I watched for perhaps five minutes. It did move around slowly, but not much movement. My wife also saw the object. After some time, it slowly flew off to the south, which would be over the Detroit River and I could no longer see it. I am not saying this was an ET spaceship, but it certainly did not have normal aviation lighting. No green. No strobe lights, etc. Perhaps it was a drone, but it had to be a big one. I know it was at least one mile away because it went behind the Ally building as it left the area.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZuLV5_0j3PqqMR00
Aerial view of the Penobscot Building and downtown Detroit.Credit: Google

Investigator Notes

Michigan MUFON State Section Director James Wolford closed this case as an Unknown Other.

“The formation of lights moved and cannot, therefore, be part of any tower lighting such as at the top of the Penobscot building,” Wolford wrote in his report.“A crude estimate of the distance to the object was made based on which buildings the object was in front of or went behind. This was a little bit over one mile – so a figure of 5,400 feet was used to calculate object size. Since the object was about three-quarters the size of the full moon, it subtended an angle of about 22.5 minutes of arc or three-eighths of one degree. Trigonometry gives tan (θ) = 0.006545 = w / D. So w = 0.006545 * 5,400 ft. = 35.3 ft. across. This is too large to be an ordinary drone such as a quad-copter manufactured typically in Asia, but a very specialized application such as a police surveillance platform might be possible – but still unlikely. More likely, it is that the object belongs in the military aerospace or other-worldly category. The witness was asked if it could be a helicopter and responded that he and his wife had a lot of experience observing helicopters in the area and this did not look anything like them. The other problem, of course, is that maneuvering a helicopter close to a building is difficult and dangerous. Injury, death, and multi-million-dollar lawsuits could result. It is improbable that anyone got official approval to do such a thing. Also, the density of skyscrapers in this part of downtown Detroit is very high. For the record, I was not able to identify any heliport markings on the tops of any buildings.”

Wolford found no correlations to the current case in Michigan or adjacent states and Canadian provinces.

“My disposition for this case is Unknown – Other since it is not clear whether this is a vehicle or a drone. The reflections of nearby lights off of the body of the object do not give us an adequate idea of the object’s shape.”

This case was reported to MUFON on March 3, 2017.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Michigan UFO# Low UFO# Detroit UFO

Comments / 1

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
3246 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Nebraska State

Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana witness captures two unknown lights in morning sky

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

Read full story
36 comments
Pennsylvania State

PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy, University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

Read full story
124 comments
Elberta, AL

Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
California State

California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
87 comments
Loveland, CO

Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
San Diego, CA

Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
Howard City, MI

Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feet

Howard City, MI, near the witness location.Credit: Google. A Michigan witness at Howard City reported watching a bright object shaped like the letter T moving under 500 feet at about 5:35 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Riverdale Park, MD

Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

NY witness says object 'size of basketball' whizzed by at low altitude

A New York witness at Port Jefferson reported watching a “round ball of light” about the size of a basketball moving quickly at low altitude at about 5:15 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, WA

Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him

A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
45 comments
Prague, OK

Oklahoma witness illustrates disc UFO crossing night sky

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oklahoma witness at Prague reported watching a disc-shaped object with three rotating lights crossing the horizon at about 8:58 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Allentown, PA

Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skies

Trexler Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness at Allentown reported watching a silvery, opaque, cylindrical-shaped, silent object gliding across the blue sky at about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skies

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fresno reported watching and photographing a silent, unknown object hovering and slow-moving under 300 feet off the ground at about 1:50 p.m. on April 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia couple encounter two low-hovering UFOs along late-night drive

A West Virginia witness at Clarksburg reported a close encounter with two, cigar-shaped objects hovering 30 feet off the ground at about 1:57 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bellingham, WA

Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Crashing jetliner or UFO? Alaska officials say 'unique atmospheric sight'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alaska witness at Matanuska-Susitna Valley reported what first looked like a crashing jetliner and was later revealed to be a “unique atmospheric sight” at about 7:45 a.m. on April 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy