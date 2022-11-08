Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet

A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“The aircraft was flying south to north through Riverdale Park,” the reporting witness stated. "A low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights. Solid object, matte black or gun metal gray. No flashing, no pulsing, no other colored lights. It made a sound but not unbearably loud despite being within 150 meters of my location, flying at a low altitude, estimated at under 150 feet. My guess is based on experience rappelling from a helicopter at 90 feet.”

The witness said the object flew just behind the trees at treetop or near treetop level from East-West Highway toward the direction of College Park-Greenbelt.

“I took two pictures immediately when I noticed it wasn't rotary craft. Lousy camera, two images. Prior to the images, my thought was that it was almost rectangular or angular in its shape.

“I then snap two images immediately. The first appears to show a single craft with what looks like three red lights through the trees. Then as it moves north about 25-50 meters past the tree line, I take another image on the same setting with no flash and ordinary daytime setting, with no trees to block a visual of said craft.

“It is dark. The only light to illuminate is from streetlights. So there is a trail or artifact of light from the craft in the image from a south-to-north direction. It appears to be three lights in an isosceles shape. The oddest thing is that when I snapped the image, one cannot see an outline of the craft, but I know it was visible and the lights were at the aircraft's border.”

The witness does not believe the craft was conventional.

“I'm not convinced it's not a legitimate aircraft, but given its very low altitude, solid red unblinking lights only, the lack of decibels, lack of rotors, its size (dismissing a small drone), aircraft did not appear to be in distress as it continued its flight path. With my experience around military aircraft, I am at a loss for words as to what I witnessed.”

The witness immediately after taking both images went to Flight Radar.

“Flight Radar indicated only two nearby rotary crafts, one belonging to PG County Police a bit northwest of College Park, and one near Silver Spring. Both were too distant to explain what I observed.

“While this path is heavily trafficked for aircraft around the NCR and to College Park, BWI, DCA, and Andrews, it was unusual for the reasons described above. Can anything typical explain this?”

Riverdale Park (formerly known as Riverdale) is in Prince George’s County, MD, population 6,955. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).