NY witness says object 'size of basketball' whizzed by at low altitude

Roger Marsh

Port Jefferson, NY.Credit: Google

A New York witness at Port Jefferson reported watching a “round ball of light” about the size of a basketball moving quickly at low altitude at about 5:15 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“A round ball of light whizzed past me in the early morning,” the reporting witness stated. “I was walking my dog on Main Street on this date. A clear early morning illuminated by a very bright full moon.”

The witness was standing across the street from the “quiet ferry terminal” and at the edge of the Long Island Sound.

“A white ball of light flew from west to east over my right shoulder. It was at a low altitude and may have been climbing. It seemed to break into thirds and disintegrated or simply vanished.

“I heard a faraway sizzling sound which led me to believe it may be space junk or a chunk of rock. It was not a flare and had no trail. It was at least as big as a bowling ball but hard to judge in such a short time.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Size of a Basketball

Reports of UFOs describe the size as small as a tennis ball to objects the size of three football fields, according to several decades of data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

UFO Cluster reported low over California

Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A California witness at Marina reported glowing triangles they watched disappear followed by “a string of gray orbs” about 100 feet overhead and the size of yoga balls, according to testimony in MUFON Case 89327.

The witness and her sister were driving home from Monterey along Highway 1 near Marina at 6:40 p.m. on January 3, 2018.

“A red and blue flashing light appeared high up in the sky, moving toward a small glowing patch of yellow sky,” the witness reported.“It was around 6:40 p.m., and the rest of the sky was dark. The light flashed red and blue, moving steadily toward the glowing triangle, and once they met, the flashing light disappeared.

“Shortly thereafter, another flashing light appeared from around 30 degrees from the horizon, moved in the same way, and disappeared after a few seconds. The same thing happened again. A few minutes later, my sister and I were both startled by a steady lead-colored orb which appeared to be the size of a basketball hovering near us, perhaps around the height of a telephone pole.

“When we moved our gaze slightly to the left, we saw another one and realized that we could see about seven lead-colored orbs seemingly strung together getting farther off into the distance. We lost sight of these as we continued driving, constructing our perception that they were stationary.”

Investigator Notes

California MUFON Field Investigator Jerry Gerow closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“I checked with the local newspaper and police departments and found nothing unusual,” Gerow stated in his report.“Stellarium showed the star Altair just above the horizon to the west and the moon was not up yet. MUFON showed nothing and NUFORC showed two cases at different times. I believe the sighting of two objects with blinking red and blue/green lights disappearing into a glowing opening to be possibly normal aircraft traffic flying on a cloudy day. What I cannot explain is the dark gray string of orbs 20-30 feet from their car trailing off into the distance. Both witnesses I spoke to seemed sincere and articulate.”

Marina is a city in Monterey County, California, population 20,370.

Comments / 0

Community Policy