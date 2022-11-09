Oklahoma witness illustrates disc UFO crossing night sky

An Oklahoma witness at Prague reported watching a disc-shaped object with three rotating lights crossing the horizon at about 8:58 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I went outside to a spot where I had ample view of the entire horizon,” the reporting witness stated. “At this point, the sun had been set and the sky was a lighter blue color.”

Something odd caught the witness’s attention.

“I was looking out and saw three rotating lights in the distance in the center of the sky. I focused on it to confirm that's what I was seeing. After trying to determine what it could be for a few seconds, I ran in to get my significant other and we both went back to that same spot within five seconds – and it was absolutely gone.”

The witness provided one illustration with the report which was filed on April 12, 2022. No videos were uploaded.

Oklahoma was ranked 31st among U.S. states for UFO sightings in October 2022 reports with seven sightings filed with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. There were 78 reports of disc-shaped UFOs in October. We covered the MUFON October UFO rankings here: Florida and California are top UFO-reporting states for October 2022.

Prague is a city in Lincoln County, OK, population 2,346. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.