Prague, OK

Oklahoma witness illustrates disc UFO crossing night sky

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zHIaZ_0j29II3L00
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

An Oklahoma witness at Prague reported watching a disc-shaped object with three rotating lights crossing the horizon at about 8:58 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I went outside to a spot where I had ample view of the entire horizon,” the reporting witness stated. “At this point, the sun had been set and the sky was a lighter blue color.”

Something odd caught the witness’s attention.

“I was looking out and saw three rotating lights in the distance in the center of the sky. I focused on it to confirm that's what I was seeing. After trying to determine what it could be for a few seconds, I ran in to get my significant other and we both went back to that same spot within five seconds – and it was absolutely gone.”

The witness provided one illustration with the report which was filed on April 12, 2022. No videos were uploaded.

We recently covered this case from Oklahoma: Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44.

Oklahoma was ranked 31st among U.S. states for UFO sightings in October 2022 reports with seven sightings filed with the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. There were 78 reports of disc-shaped UFOs in October. We covered the MUFON October UFO rankings here: Florida and California are top UFO-reporting states for October 2022.

Prague is a city in Lincoln County, OK, population 2,346. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to MUFON.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# UFO Illustration# Disc UFO# OK UFO

Comments / 2

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
3246 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Nebraska State

Nebraska police officer photographs hovering cylinder-shaped object

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Nebraska police officer at Lexington reported watching and photographing a hovering, cylinder-shaped object that seemed to disappear in place at about 6:18 p.m. on March 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
18 comments
Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn witness wants help identifying hovering objects moving in formation

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New York witness at Brooklyn is looking for an explanation after observing a cluster of 12 white objects in a pattern hovering over an apartment building at about 5:45 p.m. on April 30, 2020, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
11 comments
Louisiana State

Louisiana witness captures two unknown lights in morning sky

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

Read full story
36 comments
Pennsylvania State

PA witness says two hovering lights in morning sky were not stars

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) UPDATE: Following the publication of this story, I was contacted by Deborah Skapik, B.A. Physics and Astrophysics, Swarthmore College, M.S. Astronomy, University of Hawaii. She is now at Friends' Central School and is also an Adjunct Professor at St. Joe's University.

Read full story
124 comments
Elberta, AL

Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them home

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alabama witness at Elberta reported watching and photographing a bright light that moved toward their shrimp boat and followed them home at about 4:30 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
California State

California campers photograph disc-shaped object at nearby mountain

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Ocotillo reported watching and photographing a disc-shaped object moving off a nearby mountain at about 4:19 a.m. on April 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
87 comments
Loveland, CO

Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
24 comments
San Diego, CA

Bright object hovers over CA neighborhood an hour before moving away

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at San Diego reported watching and photographing a bright, hovering object that eventually slowly moved away after less than an hour at about 9 p.m. on April 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
20 comments
California State

California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments
Howard City, MI

Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feet

Howard City, MI, near the witness location.Credit: Google. A Michigan witness at Howard City reported watching a bright object shaped like the letter T moving under 500 feet at about 5:35 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Wayne County, MI

Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree tops

A Michigan witness at Wayne reported watching a rectangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the tree tops at about 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Riverdale Park, MD

Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
30 comments

NY witness says object 'size of basketball' whizzed by at low altitude

A New York witness at Port Jefferson reported watching a “round ball of light” about the size of a basketball moving quickly at low altitude at about 5:15 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, WA

Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him

A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
45 comments
Allentown, PA

Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skies

Trexler Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness at Allentown reported watching a silvery, opaque, cylindrical-shaped, silent object gliding across the blue sky at about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Fresno, CA

Witness can't identify silent hovering object over Fresno skies

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fresno reported watching and photographing a silent, unknown object hovering and slow-moving under 300 feet off the ground at about 1:50 p.m. on April 11, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia couple encounter two low-hovering UFOs along late-night drive

A West Virginia witness at Clarksburg reported a close encounter with two, cigar-shaped objects hovering 30 feet off the ground at about 1:57 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bellingham, WA

Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Crashing jetliner or UFO? Alaska officials say 'unique atmospheric sight'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alaska witness at Matanuska-Susitna Valley reported what first looked like a crashing jetliner and was later revealed to be a “unique atmospheric sight” at about 7:45 a.m. on April 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy