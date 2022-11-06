West Virginia couple encounter two low-hovering UFOs along late-night drive

A West Virginia witness at Clarksburg reported a close encounter with two, cigar-shaped objects hovering 30 feet off the ground at about 1:57 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was traveling home from an evening out,” the reporting witness stated. “I saw a huge cigar-shaped craft emitting a sort of rainbow-colored light arrangement. The craft hovered approximately 30 feet off the ground.”

As the witness approached the object in his vehicle, it seemed to notice their presence and shined a bright, blue-green light directly at them.

“It didn’t seem threatened by my presence, however, it was aware of me being there. After a few moments, maybe three-to-five minutes, the craft shot up to a few hundred feet and took off in a northeasterly direction.

“No sound was emitted as it propelled itself forward. A low audible buzz or humming sound was present while it was hovering in front of me.”

The witness looked again at the same spot and noticed a second craft that seemed to appear out of nowhere.

“It slowly crept up the hill to the same spot the previous craft had been spotted. It didn’t seem to notice me, however, my fiancé and vehicle appeared to capture its interest. Being as she is pregnant with our second child, I was very concerned.”

The object seemed to be scanning their vehicle.

“The craft shined a blue-green light in what seemed to be a sort of quadrant scanning sequence carefully examining the vehicle and its occupant. Afraid to make any harsh movements, I stood still and avoided any movement.

“After approximately 10 minutes, the craft shot up in a similar fashion to the first and disappeared in the same direction as the first craft. The rate of speed the craft leaped forward was unimaginable. They were gone so quickly that the speeds weren't possible to estimate.

“Once the crafts were gone, we began our travel back to our home and realized that at least two hours had passed between leaving our previous destination and our home. Once home we quickly showered due to a worry of possible contamination and my fiancé being pregnant. I haven’t felt right since the incident.”

Clarksburg is a city in and the county seat of Harrison County, WV, population 16,039. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).