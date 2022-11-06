Bellingham, WA

Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fcN0Y_0j0vMcfY00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“In April, I was sleeping in the dark,” the reporting witness stated. “It was midnight and my room had a bright green flash. It happened in seconds.

“Fast forward to June 4th, 2022. I was Face Timing my friend and there was a connection issue. Her face seemed to be distorted into a green-like skeleton hovering over her face. I got a screenshot. This happened exactly at 12:00 a.m.”

Bellingham is a city in and the county seat of Whatcom County, WA, population 92,314. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Flashes of Light

Multiple witnesses over the past few decades have reported being inside their homes when a bright light shone in from an unknown object above them, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report of a witness experiencing a beam of light from above is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

UFO shines light on British witnesses

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RHBRJ_0j0vMcfY00
Exeter, UK.Credit: Google

A British witness at Exeter reported watching an orb-like object moving overhead at 75 feet that briefly directed a bright light to ground level and then moved quickly away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 83334.

The witness and a friend were outside “rabbiting” at 11:30 p.m. on April 17, 2017, when the incident occurred.

“At night I always look up at the sky, looking at the stars, especially on a nearly clear night, which it was and very quiet,” the witness stated. “There were no street lights for about five miles.”

The two were walking along a country lane which was about nine feet wide.

“My friend was looking at the ground and said, did you see that” And I replied, yes, did you see that? I saw a bright, orb-like object with a pink outer edge moving slowly over us. Then a bright light shined down on us and lit up the road for about two seconds. Then it took off at a remarkable speed and made no noise at all. The orb was about 75-feet-high – and about as big as a mini car.”

Investigation Notes

British MUFON Field Investigator Karl Webb closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“From the very onset of this case it seemed obvious that the witness had seen something that had clearly unsteadied his normal thought process,” Webb wrote in his report. “I believe that something took place that night near Yarcomb on James Lane.

“The description by the witness of the object above him reveals nothing startling other than it was of a describable size and that the light was intense. Along with the distinct lack of noise or sound of any kind, rules many terrestrial objects out of the picture, including the usual helicopters, planes, drones and copters.

“What we are left with is an object that is silent, emitting a brightness that can be likened to a large headlight with a pink aura around it. This object then projects some type of beam down that encapsulates both witnesses for a few seconds at most. The light and beam suddenly 'switch off' and the object is seen by the witness to disappear at an extreme speed. It is my conclusion with the evidence at hand, that this was clearly a UAV.”

The case was reported to MUFON on April 24, 2017. The above quotes were edited for clarity. Exeter is a cathedral city in Devon, England, population 129,800.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Green Light# WA UFO# Exeter UFO

Comments / 8

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
2208 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Loveland, CO

Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Seattle, WA

Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle

A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
California State

California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Howard City, MI

Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feet

Howard City, MI, near the witness location.Credit: Google. A Michigan witness at Howard City reported watching a bright object shaped like the letter T moving under 500 feet at about 5:35 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Wayne County, MI

Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree tops

A Michigan witness at Wayne reported watching a rectangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the tree tops at about 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Riverdale Park, MD

Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments

NY witness says object 'size of basketball' whizzed by at low altitude

A New York witness at Port Jefferson reported watching a “round ball of light” about the size of a basketball moving quickly at low altitude at about 5:15 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, WA

Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him

A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Prague, OK

Oklahoma witness illustrates disc UFO crossing night sky

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oklahoma witness at Prague reported watching a disc-shaped object with three rotating lights crossing the horizon at about 8:58 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Allentown, PA

Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skies

Trexler Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness at Allentown reported watching a silvery, opaque, cylindrical-shaped, silent object gliding across the blue sky at about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia couple encounter two low-hovering UFOs along late-night drive

A West Virginia witness at Clarksburg reported a close encounter with two, cigar-shaped objects hovering 30 feet off the ground at about 1:57 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Alaska State

Crashing jetliner or UFO? Alaska officials say 'unique atmospheric sight'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alaska witness at Matanuska-Susitna Valley reported what first looked like a crashing jetliner and was later revealed to be a “unique atmospheric sight” at about 7:45 a.m. on April 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
105 comments
Jackson, MI

Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road

A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
76 comments
Toomsboro, GA

Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appeared

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Toomsboro reported watching and photographing bright lights moving intelligently after being drawn away from night hunting to a nearby field where an odd voice was heard about 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Toms River, NJ

NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain side

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a large ball of light move silently off the side of a nearby mountain that changed colors at about 10:15 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

WV witness says pulsating orb UFO 'came up out of ground' creating nausea

A West Virginia witness at Middlebourne reported watching and photographing a silent, “pulsating white orb” that came up out of the ground and soon caused nausea at about 12 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees

A Virginia witness at Norfolk reported watching a silent, chevron-shaped object rise up from behind nearby trees and gradually drift away until it moved at a very high speed at about 8:56 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy