Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“In April, I was sleeping in the dark,” the reporting witness stated. “It was midnight and my room had a bright green flash. It happened in seconds.

“Fast forward to June 4th, 2022. I was Face Timing my friend and there was a connection issue. Her face seemed to be distorted into a green-like skeleton hovering over her face. I got a screenshot. This happened exactly at 12:00 a.m.”

Bellingham is a city in and the county seat of Whatcom County, WA, population 92,314. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Flashes of Light

Multiple witnesses over the past few decades have reported being inside their homes when a bright light shone in from an unknown object above them, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report of a witness experiencing a beam of light from above is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

UFO shines light on British witnesses

A British witness at Exeter reported watching an orb-like object moving overhead at 75 feet that briefly directed a bright light to ground level and then moved quickly away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 83334.

The witness and a friend were outside “rabbiting” at 11:30 p.m. on April 17, 2017, when the incident occurred.

“At night I always look up at the sky, looking at the stars, especially on a nearly clear night, which it was and very quiet,” the witness stated. “There were no street lights for about five miles.”

The two were walking along a country lane which was about nine feet wide.

“My friend was looking at the ground and said, did you see that” And I replied, yes, did you see that? I saw a bright, orb-like object with a pink outer edge moving slowly over us. Then a bright light shined down on us and lit up the road for about two seconds. Then it took off at a remarkable speed and made no noise at all. The orb was about 75-feet-high – and about as big as a mini car.”

Investigation Notes

British MUFON Field Investigator Karl Webb closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“From the very onset of this case it seemed obvious that the witness had seen something that had clearly unsteadied his normal thought process,” Webb wrote in his report. “I believe that something took place that night near Yarcomb on James Lane.

“The description by the witness of the object above him reveals nothing startling other than it was of a describable size and that the light was intense. Along with the distinct lack of noise or sound of any kind, rules many terrestrial objects out of the picture, including the usual helicopters, planes, drones and copters.

“What we are left with is an object that is silent, emitting a brightness that can be likened to a large headlight with a pink aura around it. This object then projects some type of beam down that encapsulates both witnesses for a few seconds at most. The light and beam suddenly 'switch off' and the object is seen by the witness to disappear at an extreme speed. It is my conclusion with the evidence at hand, that this was clearly a UAV.”

The case was reported to MUFON on April 24, 2017. The above quotes were edited for clarity. Exeter is a cathedral city in Devon, England, population 129,800.