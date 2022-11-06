Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there

A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My wife and I were going for our morning walk,” the reporting witness stated. “As we leave the house, we routinely joke about looking at Venus to make sure we’re going in the right direction. On this morning, we looked at Venus and noticed two smaller lights to the right, and slightly above Venus.

“Holding your fingers in a pinching position, with your thumb covering Venus and your forefinger covering the unknown lights, your fingers were about two inches apart, or a two-inch distance from Venus.

“The two small, round lights, smaller and not nearly as bright as Venus, were on a level horizontal plane, each light about one-half inch apart. The light on the left was white and the light on the right was more of an ivory color. They didn't appear to move for the length of time they were being observed, which was approximately 10 minutes.”

The witness said that at that time in the morning, no other stars were visible in the immediate area.

“As the sky became lighter with the rising sun, they didn’t suddenly disappear but slowly became impossible to see due to the light pollution. Because Venus was so much brighter, it was still visible.”

The next morning, April 5, 2022, at about the same time, the witness and his wife looked for the lights again.

“The lights were still there but this time they were no longer parallel to the horizon but in a more vertical position. The lights appeared to be the same distance from Venus, and the same distance apart, but this time one light was in the six o’clock position and the other in the 10 o’clock position. They remained motionless. As the morning became lighter, the light pollution, made them impossible to continue to see.”

The witness said that on the third morning, April 6, 2022, at the same time and place, the lights were no longer there and have not been seen since.

“Today, April 7, as I viewed and expanded picture number 1 on my iPhone, I noticed two very blurred lighted areas in the two o’clock position from the original two unknown lights previously mentioned. They’re indicated in the attached diagram. They also appear to be two round objects, one considerably larger than the other but both were very blurred with a hazy area around both.”

The Villages is a census-designated spot in Sumter County, FL, population of about 130,000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity.