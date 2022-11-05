Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road

A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Was coming back from grocery shopping and saw dark smoke above a house as I was coming down the road,” the reporting witness stated. As I came in front of the house, I saw a funnel of what looked like smoke going up to a cloud of smoke. I thought maybe this house was on fire.”

The witness slowed down to get a better look.

“The cloud of smoke was the size of a school bus. Had a rounder look at it and it started coming toward my Vehicle. Kind of weirded me out, so I eased down the road and it was following me, but it stayed over the trees I’m thinking for cover. It followed me for couple hundred yards until the trees ended due to the open field.

“I continued to a stop sign and I could still see this cloud that still had the look of a cloud of smoke but was oval-shaped. It’s I’m guessing a little over a hundred yards away from me. Plus it’s a little bit higher now.

“I turned right which is the same side all this is happening. I feel like it’s trying to make me feel like this isn’t real. Hard to explain. So I turn right and slowly move down the road. And this thing also moves right but stays over the trees.

“There are no other houses. This is in the country and this particular house was the last one on this road before the intersection. Then it moved with me but over the trees. Then it seemed to have like four round burners on the bottom of it. I think they’re burners of some sort as they glowed a kind of reddish color.

“Now I’m coming up to trees, so as I’m looking over at this thing, it takes off over the trees out of my sight. And that was it.

“Now I have trees blocking my view also. It was strange but also exciting. I’ve never seen anything like this in my life and I’m 58.”

The witness heard that the military had been in the area.

“I found out a couple of days later there were a couple of military helicopters flying around our area that day I saw this UFO thing.”

Jackson is the county seat of Jackson County, MI, population 33,534. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).