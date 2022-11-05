Toomsboro, GA

Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appeared

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AumzQ_0j0A9Wtz00
Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Georgia witness at Toomsboro reported watching and photographing bright lights moving intelligently after being drawn away from night hunting to a nearby field where an odd voice was heard about 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“While boar hunting at night, we heard strange sounds, like someone speaking over a megaphone but could not understand what the voice was saying,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said they decided to investigate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wePr3_0j0A9Wtz00
Cropped version of witness image two.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iMC3J_0j0A9Wtz00
Cropped version of witness image three.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mbgym_0j0A9Wtz00
Cropped version of witness image four.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“We went toward the voice, and in an open field, noticed two tandem lights, that at first looked like a bright star, until we realized it was moving up and down and side to side.”

The witness said the object started getting closer as they started taking photos and videos of it.

“By this time, the voice stopped talking, and the object in the sky seemed to focus on us.
We drove about a mile away, to our base camp, and the object seemed to follow us.”

The witness then noticed another object.

“Then, a second, identical object flew up above the tree line where the voice was coming from and seemed to circle around the area. We watched these two objects flying around for about four hours, until daybreak, at which point they started floating up into the sky until they disappeared from view. The entire incident was captured by both of us on two separate phones.”

Toomsboro is a town in Wilkinson County, GA, population 472. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AZf3m_0j0A9Wtz00
Cropped version of witness image five.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

