NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line

A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My partner and I walked out back of our house on Route 571 to check our camera footage we take of the foxes, opossums, and other animals that come out at night,” the reporting witness stated. “As we moved from the first camera to the second, I looked up into the northeast sky behind our property and see what looks like a single fireball hovering a moment before slowly moving west in the same direction we were walking.”

The witness said it was difficult to notice, but the object looked like it was swirling in a clockwise rotation.

“I only checked off the ‘lights on the object’ box below only because the light from the fireball itself was all we could see. The aura was the sphere it seemed to make as the fire was moving.

“I vocalized and pointed at it to my partner to which she then noticed it as well. It must have been only for two or three minutes, but we both noted how there was no sound to it at all. We live by a four-lane highway, so we are used to hearing noises of cars, but at this exact moment there was no other noise at all.”

The witness said the object did not move at a constant rate.

“It seemed to move slowly and slightly pick up speed but move slowly again. Finally, it continued northwest towards Jackson Township passed the tree line, and was out of sight.

“The diagram attached shows the spots it sort of slowed down at and when we first saw it to when we lost it. We never took our eyes off of it. As a side note, right before witnessing the craft, we both heard a loud crashing sound in the development facing where the craft was. Probably unrelated.”

Toms River is a township in Ocean County, NJ, population 95,438. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).