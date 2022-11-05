Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain side

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XXe7B_0j08TTTi00
Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a large ball of light move silently off the side of a nearby mountain that changed colors at about 10:15 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were toasting marshmallows by a campfire on the south side of Peters Mountain,” the reporting witness stated. “One of the kids was yelling, ‘Look,’ then the other kids. When I looked, a large ball of light, which appeared to be a few hundred feet above the trees, was moving south at a constant speed, but somewhat slow.

“It was not directly overhead, but about 75 degrees above the horizon. There was no sound. Skies were clear and there were no storms around. When the ball-sphere came into view over the mountain from the north, moving south, it was sharp, meaning there was no haze around it.

“As it slowly moved south, it started to get smaller and changed colors to red, green and blue. The color changing just blended to the next color. It did not blink. Toward the end, before disappearing, it turned toward the east. The sharp sphere turned into a white haze. It then became smaller and seemed to fizzle away.”

The witness did not start photographing the object for the first 50 seconds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fpL33_0j08TTTi00
Cropped version of witness image two.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“The photos are zoomed in from my phone. In the last photo, which was right before it disappeared, you can see the white spherical haze eroding with what appears to be a square cube in the center.

“No, it was not a plane, satellite, Venus, or a drone.”

Dauphin is a borough in Dauphin County, PA, population 796. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lovQn_0j08TTTi00
Cropped version of witness image three.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

More from Dauphin

I previously covered three other cases from Dauphin County, PA. The following triangle UFO case occurred in the town of Dauphin in 2017. This case is included in my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MVQ1g_0j08TTTi00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a triangle-shaped object moving directly overhead, according to testimony in MUFON Case 82087.

The witness was driving away from her home at 8:30 p.m. on February 14, 2017.

“My attention was drawn to a triangular object in the sky quickly flying toward me,” the witness stated.“It was low and had a couple of alternating, brightly flashing, white lights with a red light. There were several other smaller, flashing white lights that outlined the rectangular shape.”

As the witness continued to drive up the street, the object shifted direction toward her.

“I was drawn to watch it, so I stopped in the middle of the road. It descended and flew directly over my car. When I looked up through my sunroof, I could see it had a metallic-like appearance (but it wasn't smooth) and an irregular light pattern. It quickly started a slight ascension, made a quick 90-degree direction change, and simply disappeared. The entire event was only a couple of minutes in duration. It happened so quickly, it was difficult to take pictures.”

Investigator Notes

Pennsylvania MUFON Field Investigator Julia Weiss closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“I looked on Military.com and found the TR3 black mantra to be the closest match to what the witness saw,” Weiss wrote in her report.“It can maneuver with turns and with quick speed. However, she should have heard a sonic boom when the craft took off. She also should have heard the engine hum or roar when the craft was close to the car. She did not hear any sound or feel any vibration, which was unusual. The military website did not go into any specs. I could not find out if the craft could hover. In speaking to her, I felt she was credible as she stuck to her story. She did not get excited. It is my conclusion that the witness did see the craft.”

Dauphin is a borough in Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, population 791.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# PA UFO# UFO Photo# Sphere UFO

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
2208 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Loveland, CO

Colorado witness describes silent 'translucent craft' moving overhead

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Colorado witness at Loveland reported watching a “translucent craft” in the shape of a V crossing the sky under the higher stratus clouds at about 10:36 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Seattle, WA

Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space Needle

A Washington witness at Seattle reported watching and videotaping a flashing light “zipping around the sky” at about 9 p.m. on April 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
California State

California witness questions bright orange lights moving silently overhead

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Fremont reported watching and photographing multiple brightly lit, orange-colored objects crossing the sky silently at about 9:24 p.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Howard City, MI

Michigan witness says silent UFO was T-shaped and under 500 feet

Howard City, MI, near the witness location.Credit: Google. A Michigan witness at Howard City reported watching a bright object shaped like the letter T moving under 500 feet at about 5:35 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Wayne County, MI

Michigan dog alerts owner to UFO just above tree tops

A Michigan witness at Wayne reported watching a rectangle-shaped object about 100 feet above the tree tops at about 3:20 a.m. on April 22, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Riverdale Park, MD

Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feet

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Maryland witness at Riverdale Park reported watching and photographing a “low-flying, single, non-rotary craft with three-to-four distinct solid red lights” at about 10:21 p.m. on April 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments

NY witness says object 'size of basketball' whizzed by at low altitude

A New York witness at Port Jefferson reported watching a “round ball of light” about the size of a basketball moving quickly at low altitude at about 5:15 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Newport, WA

Washington witness reports hovering 'gray blob' was watching him

A Washington witness at Newport reported becoming frightened after watching a “gray blob” hovering overhead at about 12:30 a.m. on April 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
40 comments
Prague, OK

Oklahoma witness illustrates disc UFO crossing night sky

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Oklahoma witness at Prague reported watching a disc-shaped object with three rotating lights crossing the horizon at about 8:58 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Allentown, PA

Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skies

Trexler Memorial Park, Allentown, PA.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness at Allentown reported watching a silvery, opaque, cylindrical-shaped, silent object gliding across the blue sky at about 2:15 p.m. on April 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Clarksburg, WV

West Virginia couple encounter two low-hovering UFOs along late-night drive

A West Virginia witness at Clarksburg reported a close encounter with two, cigar-shaped objects hovering 30 feet off the ground at about 1:57 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bellingham, WA

Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time call

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Bellingham is looking for explanations after experiencing a “bright green flash” in her bedroom late one night and then watching a “green-like skeleton” appear during a Face-Time call at about 12 a.m. on April 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
8 comments
Alaska State

Crashing jetliner or UFO? Alaska officials say 'unique atmospheric sight'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) An Alaska witness at Matanuska-Susitna Valley reported what first looked like a crashing jetliner and was later revealed to be a “unique atmospheric sight” at about 7:45 a.m. on April 7, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
105 comments
Jackson, MI

Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road

A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
76 comments
Toomsboro, GA

Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appeared

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Toomsboro reported watching and photographing bright lights moving intelligently after being drawn away from night hunting to a nearby field where an odd voice was heard about 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Toms River, NJ

NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
6 comments

WV witness says pulsating orb UFO 'came up out of ground' creating nausea

A West Virginia witness at Middlebourne reported watching and photographing a silent, “pulsating white orb” that came up out of the ground and soon caused nausea at about 12 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees

A Virginia witness at Norfolk reported watching a silent, chevron-shaped object rise up from behind nearby trees and gradually drift away until it moved at a very high speed at about 8:56 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy