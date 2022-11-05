Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain side

Cropped version of witness image one. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a large ball of light move silently off the side of a nearby mountain that changed colors at about 10:15 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“We were toasting marshmallows by a campfire on the south side of Peters Mountain,” the reporting witness stated. “One of the kids was yelling, ‘Look,’ then the other kids. When I looked, a large ball of light, which appeared to be a few hundred feet above the trees, was moving south at a constant speed, but somewhat slow.

“It was not directly overhead, but about 75 degrees above the horizon. There was no sound. Skies were clear and there were no storms around. When the ball-sphere came into view over the mountain from the north, moving south, it was sharp, meaning there was no haze around it.

“As it slowly moved south, it started to get smaller and changed colors to red, green and blue. The color changing just blended to the next color. It did not blink. Toward the end, before disappearing, it turned toward the east. The sharp sphere turned into a white haze. It then became smaller and seemed to fizzle away.”

The witness did not start photographing the object for the first 50 seconds.

Cropped version of witness image two. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“The photos are zoomed in from my phone. In the last photo, which was right before it disappeared, you can see the white spherical haze eroding with what appears to be a square cube in the center.

“No, it was not a plane, satellite, Venus, or a drone.”

Dauphin is a borough in Dauphin County, PA, population 796. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Cropped version of witness image three. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

More from Dauphin

I previously covered three other cases from Dauphin County, PA. The following triangle UFO case occurred in the town of Dauphin in 2017. This case is included in my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Pennsylvania witness describes low-flying triangle

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a triangle-shaped object moving directly overhead, according to testimony in MUFON Case 82087.

The witness was driving away from her home at 8:30 p.m. on February 14, 2017.

“My attention was drawn to a triangular object in the sky quickly flying toward me,” the witness stated.“It was low and had a couple of alternating, brightly flashing, white lights with a red light. There were several other smaller, flashing white lights that outlined the rectangular shape.”

As the witness continued to drive up the street, the object shifted direction toward her.

“I was drawn to watch it, so I stopped in the middle of the road. It descended and flew directly over my car. When I looked up through my sunroof, I could see it had a metallic-like appearance (but it wasn't smooth) and an irregular light pattern. It quickly started a slight ascension, made a quick 90-degree direction change, and simply disappeared. The entire event was only a couple of minutes in duration. It happened so quickly, it was difficult to take pictures.”

Investigator Notes

Pennsylvania MUFON Field Investigator Julia Weiss closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“I looked on Military.com and found the TR3 black mantra to be the closest match to what the witness saw,” Weiss wrote in her report.“It can maneuver with turns and with quick speed. However, she should have heard a sonic boom when the craft took off. She also should have heard the engine hum or roar when the craft was close to the car. She did not hear any sound or feel any vibration, which was unusual. The military website did not go into any specs. I could not find out if the craft could hover. In speaking to her, I felt she was credible as she stuck to her story. She did not get excited. It is my conclusion that the witness did see the craft.”

