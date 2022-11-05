WV witness says pulsating orb UFO 'came up out of ground' creating nausea

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syZ7A_0izLjyYU00
Middlebourne, WV.Credit: Google

A West Virginia witness at Middlebourne reported watching and photographing a silent, “pulsating white orb” that came up out of the ground and soon caused nausea at about 12 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was getting something out of the back of my vehicle around midnight on a very clear night with no cloud coverage,” the reporting witness stated. “I just happened to look up and this pulsating white orb comes out of the ground making no noise at all. I couldn't tell if I was actually seeing this or was my mind playing tricks on me.”

The witness quickly ran inside and got two other people to come outside who also confirmed they were seeing the exact same thing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R2UiQ_0izLjyYU00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

“I recorded four minutes of the orb just floating around not making any noise at all.”

But the situation soon became alarming.

“I got very anxious, overwhelmed and nauseous and began vomiting. I had fiancé take the phone because I was no longer able to record the orb due to vomiting. After four minutes or so, the white orb turned bright orange and was gone. That's all you saw was a white orb that turned bright orange and was gone in the blink of an eye at a very high rate of speed.”

Middlebourne is a town in Tyle, WV, population 715. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Sick Witnesses

A small percentage of UFO witnesses have reported getting sick in some fashion in the past few decades, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Kentucky witness says glowing object landed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W9MYz_0izLjyYU00
Greenup County, KY.Credit: Google

A Kentucky witness at Greenup County reported watching three glowing, green objects where two disappeared and one landed, according to testimony in MUFON Case 82204.

The witness was standing on a ridge off the industrial parkway in Greenup with a friend at 10:12 p.m. on February 19, 2017, when they noticed a noise that sounded similar to clapping and laughing.

“Right after that, within seconds, three similar-shaped objects suddenly appeared over a field a few hundred feet away,” the witness stated. “They all glowed an off-green color, but it dissipated kind of like heat would. We could not come to a logical explanation of what it was. One object landed, and two other objects hovered. One of the objects just vanished in no direction – just disappeared, and shortly after, the second did the same.”

The witness said that when the objects disappeared, it sounded like thunder or a bang.

“We watched the other object on the ground. We tried taking a picture, but the phone went straight to static and as soon as I unlocked my phone, the object took off directly, straight up, and it also sounded like a bang.”

The witness left immediately towards I-64.

“By the time we came to the Grayson exit, we had to pull over and have had severe nausea and fever since. Then my friend went to the King's Daughters and I haven’t talked to her since then. Now as I’ve been typing this I’ve had diarrhea and a headache.”

Kentucky MUFON State Section Director John Powell investigated this case and closed it as an Unknown.

Greenup County has a population of 36,910. The witness quotes were edited for clarity.

