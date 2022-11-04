Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees

A Virginia witness at Norfolk reported watching a silent, chevron-shaped object rise up from behind nearby trees and gradually drift away until it moved at a very high speed at about 8:56 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was detailing my vehicle in my front yard facing the north,” the reporting witness stated. “It was a clear night after days of overcast skies and rain. My teen daughter came out to talk with me while I was wrapping things up and I saw a light rise up over the tree line in front of me in the distance engulfed in a glowing aura.

“I exclaimed to my daughter, ‘Oh, look. What do you think that is?’ She turned around to look with me and we watched the craft or light.”

The witness described the object.

“It had a golden and white aura with a red glow in the front of what seemed to resemble an inverted chevron shape. The chevron wasn't visible until it gained altitude and decreased its illumination. It increased speed and illumination while gaining altitude. It then de-illuminated, but was still visible to the naked eye due to the sunlight slightly still in the western sky.”

The witness said the object then traveled across the sky from the north to the east.

“It moved in the direction of the Norfolk International Airport and then changed direction away from us going east super fast, a supersonic speed towards the horizon in the direction of the oceanfront all still with no sound at all. What I thought was a firework at first just totally blew our minds."

Norfolk is an independent city in Virginia, population 238,005. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFO Exit Plans

Most exiting UFOs from the witness scene follow one of three scenarios, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. They either slowly meander away, disappear in place, and many begin to move and then seem to exit the witness’s air space at supersonic speeds.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Florida witness sees UFO twice in one night

A Florida witness at Daytona Beach reported watching a “brilliant, pulsing orb” in the night sky, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92639.

The witness was outside walking dogs at 9:15 p.m. on June 9, 2018.

“Something caught my eye from the west,” the witness stated. “I looked up and observed a bright, circular object just hovering in the sky. It was in size slightly smaller than a golf ball and was also reddish-orange in color. The object was slowly pulsing. It remained stationary for approximately 30 seconds.

“It then slowly started to move closer to my position, when it suddenly made a right-angle turn and began heading north. At first, it was moving slowly and then it accelerated at an unbelievable rate and just disappeared. This event is not over yet. At approximately 9:45 p.m. that same night, the exact same thing happened again. Needless to say, I'm totally freaked out. I am really hoping someone else saw what I saw.”

Investigation Notes

Florida MUFON State Section Director Orlando Rodriguez and CAG Director John A. Gagnon closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“At 11:15 p.m. the wind was from the east-southeast at five mph,” Rodriguez and Gagnon wrote in their report. “At 11:45 p.m., it was from the south at five mph. The object was first observed to the west, then last seen heading north, with a wind from either the south or east-southeast. The witness describes that the object accelerated at an unbelievable rate of speed. Furthermore, the witness later observed the object for a second time.”

Daytona Beach is a city in Volusia County, Florida, population 61,005.