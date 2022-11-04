Witness 'dazed and lost' after Florida triangle UFO encounter

Intersection of Nova and Fourth Street, Daytona Beach, FL, where the witness saw the object. Credit: Google

A Florida witness at Daytona Beach reported being “dazed and lost” after watching a triangle-shaped object with three lights at about 8:50 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was riding my bike on Nova turning into Fourth Street which comes in contact with Dal Maso where I live,” the reporting witness stated. “As I was coming from Nova into Fourth headed west, I saw a triangular object with three pulsating lights that were stationary with what seemed to be something in between but I couldn't see it.

“It was the perfect length to make it a perfect triangle.

“Then one light turned off making it only two pulsating lights.”

But then the witness said something weird and unexplainable happened.

“One of the lights on the right, another beam of light came out and started dancing or doing weird movements next to the second light of the triangle on the right. It looked like it was a little comet flying perfectly into it but then doing weird maneuvers.”

The witness then reported that all three lights came back on.

“As I was trying to chase it, the object disappeared. It was not fireworks. No way. I felt for a few hours after it happened dazed and lost. It was not a negative experience.”

Daytona Beach is a city in Central Florida in Volusia County, population of about 600,000. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Witness Complications

Some witnesses report health concerns during or immediately after a UFO encounter, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. Some have reported dizziness and nausea.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Washington UFO hovers before shooting away

Lacey, WA. Credit: Google

A Washington witness at Lacey reported watching an object that hovered momentarily before shooting away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 96229.

The witness was driving home from work at 6:03 p.m. “in the pitch black” on November 7, 2018.

“I was pulling out of the school driveway,” the witness stated, “and I stopped to check for cars. And while stopped at the exit to the school, a green light shot past above my car hovering for maybe a couple of seconds. It had an unwavering green light.”

The witness at first thought it was fireworks.

“But then it was too big and stayed way too long for it to be a firework. It’s also November. The object was long and almost clear but black and then I don’t know where it went. The light vanished and after that, I had this feeling one gets after passing out where your whole body feels like it was hit by a truck. And I forgot what I was doing and my whole body felt like Jell-O for the rest of the night. And on my way from dropping my boyfriend off at home, I was too scared to drive back home at night.”

Investigation Notes

Washington MUFON State Section Director Aleta DeBee closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“I spoke with witness on the phone for about an hour,” DeBee stated in her report. “She was exiting from the back parking lot of the elementary school where she works at a daycare after school hours. As she slowed down prior to exiting, she saw a dark, cylindrical object coming towards her from the left side of her car. It was very large and very close. It was as close to the ground as the top of a streetlight and approximately as high up as a two-story house. It was shaped like a cylinder, approximately the size of two small sedans side-by-side, and as thick as a car is tall. It was silent. When it reached the front of her vision, it stopped and hovered for between 40 and 60 seconds, then seemed to flash and then disappear. She said it was huge, shaped like a cigarette, similar to the color of flubber in the old Disney movie. The bright green light reflected on her dashboard and on the area around the car and the house across the street. The witness stated that the green light was coming only from the back side of the object, which was the side farthest from her car. The object was ‘squarish’ in the front end closest to her location. She stated that it looked like there was some kind of pattern on the surface of the craft.

“Witness says she felt almost like she blacked out but was conscious the whole time. She felt her body was drained, and she was hyperventilating. She felt as if all of her energy was drained out of her. After it left, she found herself crying.

“The car and its radio did not stop running during this incident. After the incident, the witness called her mom to describe the sighting. Later, as she was discussing it with her mother at home, her mom suggested that she report it to MUFON. Witness also said this was usually a busy street, with people getting off work and coming home. But she saw no one during the time of the sighting.

“Field Investigators Aleta DeBee and Kathleen Wyer visited the site on December 8, 2018, and spoke with the witness as she described the close sighting. Measurements were taken for radioactivity on the car, but none were found. No visible markings on the car were found.

“Aleta DeBee visited the homes in the cul de sac across from the driveway from the school, as well as the police substation just north of the school to see if anything was seen or reported. Unfortunately (but not unexpectedly) only two of the seven homes across from the school responded to my knock. Neither of the residents from those two homes had seen anything, though one told me that some people had heard about ‘activity’ at Mount Rainier at various times (clear view from the neighborhood, but approximately 60 miles away). Another neighbor told me he had neither seen nor heard of any UFO at all.

“This neon glowing object was very close to the witness. It ‘shot out’ across the left side of her vehicle, and suddenly stopped and hovered within 50 feet of her car. It stayed there for 40 seconds to a minute, and then disappeared.] She needed to stop the car and recover because she felt drained and shocked by what she saw. She was very observant and took note of the time and description. Considering the erratic movements, silence, speed, and closeness, this field investigator concludes that this is a UAV – Unknown.”

Lacey is a city in Thurston County, Washington, population 42,393.