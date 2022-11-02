Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in place

Roger Marsh

Las Vegas, NV.Credit: Google

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a hovering, teardrop-shaped object the size of “half a football field” at about 2:36 a.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“As I was getting ready for bed, I looked out my sliding glass doors,” the reporting witness stated. “I’m on the 18th floor of a condo building and I have a very large view. I saw something falling very fast and straight downward.

“It had one light on each side that I could see and that’s what caught my attention.”

The witness said he was not far from the airport and sees planes going by all the time.

“So to me, this looked like a plane crash that was happening.

“It was very large, about half a football field. I ran to the window when I saw it falling very fast straight down. Then it just abruptly stopped, sat there for a few seconds, and then it just disappeared.

“On one side of it, it had like a weird thing very hard to explain. And the other side was pointed. Kind of like a teardrop-type structure. But on the bigger side, it was like this vacuum-looking thing. It curved downward and on the bottom, it was a single bright light.

“On the pointed end, there was a second light but much less bright than the light on the hood or vacuum thing. It had grooves in it. It was dark in color. I know what I saw was real but I don’t know what the heck it was because I’ve never seen something like that.

“It’s left me thinking tonight like what did I just witness? What I saw had moved differently in the sky than any type of known aircraft. And when it took off it was like this Aurora-type thing I was seeing. It was just very strange.”

Las Vegas is a city in and the county seat of Clark County, NV, population 641,903. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

UFOs Disappearing in Place

UFOs are described in various ways entering and exiting your personal air space, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database. The same is true of their exit. Sometimes they meander away. Sometimes they whisk away very fast. And in some cases – they simply disappear in place.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Witness reports UFOs forming semi-circle

Lowell, MA.Credit: Google

A Massachusetts witness at Lowell reported watching multiple hovering lights that formed a semi-circle, according to testimony in MUFON Case 89276.

The reporting witness stated that her husband went outside onto a deck to use a barbeque grill at 5:30 p.m. on January 1, 2018.

“He pointed out a bright light, which appeared to be hovering in the distance, on the left side of our property,” the witness stated.“He then pointed to the opposite side of our property and there were between five-to-seven very bright lights, which also appeared to hover.”

The witness said that when looking from the right side of their home to the left, the objects were clearly forming a semi-circle.

“Since there were some trees obstructing our view outside, we ran inside to a large window in the dining room on the side of the house. From there, we were able to get a very clear view of the lights to the right of our house. None were moving. All appeared to be hovering. We questioned if they were perhaps planes, but again, they were not moving and there were no additional lights on them. Also, I'm sure planes would not even be allowed that close in proximity to each other. I assume being that close they would be considered in each other’s air space.”

The two sat and watched for about 20 minutes and then the objects abruptly disappeared.

“They did not fly away or dim. They literally just disappeared. My husband took video from inside the house which did not come out good, likely due to the window glare. Shortly after they disappeared (about 10 minutes), another appeared by itself. I took a video of this one from our deck. It is not good quality. You can only tell that it is a bright light, but you can plainly see that it is not moving, just hovering. We're not totally sure what we saw, but these were definitely not planes. Very curious to know if anyone else in the area saw this as well. We live in Lowell, MA. The Concord River is directly to the left of our house.”

Massachusetts MUFON State Director Eric Hartwig closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“The witnesses (husband and wife) saw strange lights from their house which prompted them to file a report,” Hartwig wrote in his report. “The most likely earthly explanation would be that these were a series of jets in a jet path headed in the witnesses’ direction with their headlights on. The witness was well-spoken, and I have no doubt saw something mysterious.”

Lowell is a city in Middlesex County, Massachusetts, population 109,945.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

