Catoosa, OK

Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1C5h9i_0iwDyQCa00
The witnesses were driving eastbound on the I-44 approaching the Verdigris River.Credit: Google

An Oklahoma witness at Verdigris reported watching a glowing sphere-shaped UFO as it passed over I-44 at about 9:14 p.m. on May 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was traveling with my wife home from Friday night dinner in Tulsa,” the reporting witness stated. “Driving eastbound on the I-44, the Will Rogers Turnpike between NS 225th East Ave in Catoosa, OK, and the Verdigris River aka McClellan Kerr Navigation Channel.

“There are pecan groves on both sides of the interstate. I witnessed a glowing orb or sphere above the pecan grove east of the river and it was coming in my direction alongside the south side of the interstate.

“I first thought it was an Army Blackhawk which frequents the area at night but it was too fast and silent. I noticed the speed greatly increase but in level flight. I told my wife to look up quickly because she was looking at her smart phone. She looked up in time and had the same response I did, ‘Wow that does not look right.’ It was too fast, multi colored lights, blurry edges, like it was trying to focus but couldn't. I also thought of a kaleidoscope in appearance.”

The object quickly passed to the south toward the east Tulsa area.

“My wife turned and looked back as it passed and could still see it but I could not while driving. I saw other vehicles hit their brake lights as if they may have also witnessed this.

“Most importantly, we have a dash cam in our 2014 Dodge Durango and recorded this event. In the replay of the video it appears as a white light speeding towards us. It’s a cheap dash cam and did not show the detail I hoped for. But it’s all recorded as I witnessed.

“I have many years in the military and working around military aircraft of all kinds and this was not a publicly known aircraft. In fact, I do not honestly believe it to be earthly. The prisms of light and the fuzzy sphere appearance back this up. I will keep my dash cam recordings.

“Weather was low clouds with a ceiling of roughly 12,000 feet, no precipitation, excellent visibility to drive. No fog, 70 degrees.”

Verdigris is an unincorporated town in Rogers County, OK, population 3,993. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

# UFO# UAP# Oklahoma UFO# Sphere UFO# Low UFO

