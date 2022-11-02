Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'

A Texas witness at Austin reported watching and photographing two large, dark, triangle-shaped objects that hovered nearby at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was on my balcony looking out west and noticed the craft coming in from the southwest and hovering,” the reporting witness stated. “Shortly after I noticed a second one.”

The witness said that both crafts were large, dark triangles, with a dim light at each corner.

“I was mostly only able to see two lights at a time on each one, but as they rotated I could see three.

“At one point, one came quite close hovering just in front of me as I stood on my balcony. I could see that it was a large dark mass but very difficult to see the whole thing or the full shape.”

The witness developed a strange feeling about the object.

“I felt like it was aware of me at the same time that I was aware of it. They moved in a 360 rotation and hovered within eyesight. They hovered for a while but slowly drifted out into the distance over the course of two hours, becoming dimmer and dimmer until they disappeared, out to the southwest, and the other directly west.”

The witness said there was no sound – both objects were completely silent.

Austin is the capital city of Texas, population 964,177. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Hovering Triangle UFOs

In recent decades, many witnesses describe silent, triangle-shaped objects at close range, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Ohio witness says triangle hovered under 500 feet

Munroe Falls, OH. Credit: Google

An Ohio witness at Munroe Falls reported watching a hovering, triangle-shaped object under 500 feet, according to testimony in MUFON Case 90789.

The witness was driving home from a friend’s home along River Road at about 10 p.m. on March 11, 2018.

“Nice narrow country road that has some houses and a metro park along the way,” the witness stated. “A few tight turns as well, then running alongside railroad tracks and the Cuyahoga River. After the last tight turn, I saw a brightly lit object in the distance off to the left slightly, right near where the metro park area would be.”

The witness first thought the object was a helicopter.

“Then as I got closer, the object slowly moved over the road and as I went to drive under it, I noticed no sound. Stopped, turned down my radio, and tried looking up through the windshield to see it. My driver's window is broken, so I opened the door, stuck my head out, and looked up. A brightly lit object was overhead at maybe 400-500 feet. Three brilliant blue-white lights in a triangle. One corner also has a strobing reddish light.”

The witness then stepped out of the car (still running in park) and stood there for maybe another 10-15 seconds.

“It was so brightly lit I could see some details of what looked like a smooth-ish bottom, grayish-colored with some type of geometric pattern covering the surface. The object then started to rotate in place and slowly started to move off the road over the woods to the right, towards the railroad tracks and then the river.

“I thought then I would try to get a picture. I bent down, reached into the car, and grabbed my cell phone from the passenger seat. I was in the car for no more than five seconds and was swiping the screen as I stood back up to get the camera on. I looked up, and the object was nowhere to be seen. Stood there another five minutes or more dumbstruck. Perfectly clear night sky.

“In just a few minutes I had seen numerous high-altitude planes flying the area as well. I am pissed off that I took my eye off of it and did not see it go away. It had to either have blinked off or shot away, as it was moving very slowly when I last saw it and should have been no more than another few hundred feet away by the time I got the camera app ready. Anyways...that's what I saw last Sunday night. A brightly lit triangle, right near the city.”

Ohio MUFON Field Investigator Joseph Pavlansky closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“While speaking to the reporting witness the FI verified the name, address, and email address provided on the initial report,” Pavlansky wrote in his report. “The witness seemed sincere about the sighting and was very helpful throughout the investigation. The FI has not found a reason to believe the witness is untruthful in his sighting or reporting.

“Google Earth was used to locate the sighting area and any locations pertinent to the case. The object observed seems to correlate with black triangular objects under the TR-3 project of secret government crafts. Most of the TR-3 objects had a red light in the center belly of the craft.”

Munroe Falls is a city in the east-central portion of Summit County, Ohio, population 5,012.