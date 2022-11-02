Hendersonville, TN

Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feet

Roger Marsh

Hendersonville, TN.Credit: Google

A Tennessee witness at Hendersonville reported watching a white light that flashed three times periodically as it moved as close as 20 feet and 20 feet above the ground at about 9 p.m. on May 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“My dog jumped out of a sleep and wanted to go outside,” the reporting witness stated. “I opened the back door and heard a low droning or humming sound seemingly coming from the right or east. My dog seemed sketched out and barked a few times. I took her into the yard on her leash.

“She was reluctant to move. I had to pull her. Her ears were tucked back and eyes wide.”

The witness said that at some point the droning sound stopped.

“I looked at the clear night sky and saw a white light flash brightly three times. I thought it was odd that it just stopped as I had assumed it was an airplane. Moments later it appeared again, three flashes, to the right of the first time.

“Again, it seemed odd but as I could theoretically draw a line from the first time to the next I assumed it was an aircraft. I then saw it again, every time was three flashes in the same spot.”

But this time the witness said the object had moved much closer.

“It appeared to be close to the top of a tall, 100-plus-foot tree. It happened several different times again near the top of the tree but no longer was the path a straight line.

“In the moment, I assumed it was always the same light, being, or UFO, as it would only happen at one time moments apart from each other. Then it appeared closer, again three flashes, no sound, appearing maybe 50 feet above the fence which was like 40 feet from me.”

The witness said the object flashed again just 20 feet away and about 20 feet off of the ground.

“Meanwhile, my dog would not walk still in a scared stance with eyes wide and ears back. I had my phone’s flashlight shining down on the grass as I was barefoot. I turned it off and back on a couple of times in the midst of this. I had chills and still can’t believe it. I saw the bright white triple flash again above my driveway. For sure there were trees in between the light and me so it was not in the sky.”

The object then flashed again above the garage.

“Then one last triple flash that I could see above my house towards the opposite end where the bedrooms are – my house is ranch style so just a long rectangle. That was the last time I saw it as it seemed to be moving onto another place, or who knows. These flashes did not seem to light up the surroundings that I noticed as if a camera flash would but were in no way dull or dim. It seemed about the size of a baseball more or less.”

Hendersonville is the largest city in Sumner County, TN, population 61,753. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Low Flying Flashing Orbs

The low-flying orb that flashes light in a sequence is commonly reported, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

New York witness describes two glowing orbs

Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A New York witness at Bay Shore reported watching two silent, glowing orbs, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92029.

The witness and her boyfriend were sitting in a parked car at 9 p.m. on May 15, 2018.

“I was looking one direction and he was facing the other,” the witness stated. “Suddenly I see two orbs coming at us fast, like a car, with an almost blinding, ball-lightning-like light, connected by red in the center. My boyfriend sees three distinct flashes of light, which he says resemble a camera. I thought it was a cop car until it disappeared without a sound, never passing our car.”

New York MUFON Field Investigator Mary Fancher closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“The witness was an intelligent young woman who felt she saw something truly bizarre in the few seconds it lasted,” Fancher wrote in her report. “What at first appeared to be car headlights approaching the car she and her boyfriend were parked in, were instead two large orbs, each the size of her torso. They moved extremely rapidly toward her and then stopped before reaching their car. Immediately there was a flash of brilliant light, similar to a camera flash, during which the witness saw a red light connecting the two orbs, almost like the after-effect of having a brilliant light flash before your eyes. The object disappeared.

“After speaking with the witness, I believe she saw something out of the ordinary. I have tried to come up with something prosaic that might have produced the same effects—speed, flashes of brilliant light, lack of sound, red connecting the orbs, disappearance—but have been unable to.”

Bay Shore is a hamlet in the Town of Islip, Suffolk County, New York, population 26,337.

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

