Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona town

An Arizona witness at Surprise reported watching four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be cloaking themselves at about 11:54 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I saw four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be ‘cloaking’ as they moved from south to north,” the reporting witness stated. “The first two objects were smaller, white objects, that appeared to reflect the moonlight. The objects changed direction and moved quickly, appearing and then disappearing after about four seconds.

“Then five minutes later, a massive boomerang-shaped object appeared moving in a straight line, same speed as the previous objects, however, this much larger boomerang not only reflected the moonlight (faint white) but also had a ‘glittery’ gold color as it also moved across the sky.

“Appearing and disappearing after about four-to-five seconds. No sound was made. Approximately four minutes later, I watched another smaller boomerang-shaped object move across the sky from west to east, again changing direction after about two-to-three seconds.

“The best way I could describe the color was that the craft was ‘cloaking’ but was unable to mask the reflection of light coming off the full moon. I have no explanation for the ‘glittery gold’ color the larger object appeared to show. The larger object must have been at least to-to-three miles across. I can’t express enough how large this object was.

The witness said the sighting occurred between 11:45 and11:55 p.m. The witness was looking straight up as the craft moved from the south (Luke Air Force Base) to the north (Lake Pleasant).

“The craft was way too large and silent to be any man-made craft. Not to mention the ability to appear and disappear on a clear summer night with zero clouds in the sky.”

Surprise is a city in Maricopa County, AZ, population 143,148. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).