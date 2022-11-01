Florida and California are top UFO reporting states for October 2022

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hah2K_0iv0ntHx00
Witness illustration in Case 131630a.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Florida and California were tied in October 2022 as having the most UFO reports in the U.S., according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November 2022 newsletter.

Both states had 65 UFO reports.

Texas was third with 45 cases, Michigan fourth with 39, Ohio was fifth with 27, New York was sixth with 24, North Carolina was seventh with 21, Arizona was eighth with 20, Tennessee was ninth with 19, and Colorado was tenth with 18 reports.

MUFON took in 826 total UFO reports worldwide in October, with the U.S. receiving 643. Canada had 42 reports, the United Kingdom had 40, France had 19, Australia had 11 and South Africa had 7. A total of 35 other countries reported between one and six cases.

MUFON also collects data on how close the UFO was to the witness. There were 97 October reports where the object was less than 100 feet away. In 114 cases, the object was between 101 and 500 feet away. There were 155 cases where the object was between 501 feet and one mile away. In 161 cases, the object was over one mile away.

October data also includes 23 reports of the object landing, hovering, or taking off. There were 27 entities reported. There were 33 reported abductions.

The circle was the most reported shape in October with 151 cases. The sphere was second with 88 cases. There were 78 reports of discs. The object shape was unknown in 69 cases and marked as “other” in 61 cases. The triangle shape was reported 60 times.

MUFON is the largest private UFO investigation group on the planet, with most reports generated in the U.S. They also investigate cases. The 53rd annual MUFON International Symposium is in Cincinnati, OH, August 24-27, 2023. The theme this year is “Friend or Foe? 2.0.”

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His "UFO Traffic Reports" published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel's "Hangar 1: The UFO Files."

