Carrollton, GA

Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b0Ap1_0iuyGlqc00
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A Georgia witness at Carrollton reported watching and photographing a bright, sphere-shaped object at about 11:29 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I see this type of light every clear night I go outside and look,” the reporting witness stated. “I see these types of glowing spheres at my house. And now, since a fire in my house, we are staying on the other side of Carrollton at my wife’s dad’s house and I see the same type of glowing sphere.”

The witness uses a laser to shine on the objects which makes them move away.

“I also believe that they or something follows me at night.

“I’ve seen as many as 10 or 11 all around me following me. I know at least three follow me at night. I have a video of the three. I sometimes see a group of lights that looks to me like ships of all sorts. There may be a portal behind the trees behind my house. I have seen an object disappear and then a helicopter looks like they were chasing it.”

Carrollton is a city in northwest, GA, population 27,259. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Georgia was ranked 17th in most U.S. sightings of UFOs for October 2022, according to MUFON's November 2022 newsletter. The circle shape was the most common for October with 151 reports. The sphere was the second most common with 88 October reports.

Sphere UFOs

The sphere-shaped UFO is often the most commonly reported shape, according to MUFON data. While many report spheres crossing the sky, others report seeing them near ground level moving around their property.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Wisconsin witness reports sphere hovering over shed

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LNGXF_0iuyGlqc00
Colby, WI.Credit: Google

A Wisconsin witness at Colby reported watching an orange-red sphere hovering above a shed that quickly moved away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 98808.

The witness was standing outside a camper at 10:30 p.m. on September 10, 2018.

“Upon exiting the camper, I saw this orange-red ball above my shed not moving,” the witness stated. “I called into the camper to my wife that she needed to see this. I then said to hurry. As soon as she exited the camper, it moved very quickly behind the pine tree tops in a red streak, then disappeared. My wife only saw the red streak. I truly think it heard me call for my wife. I stayed outside for about the next 10 minutes but didn’t see anything else. This is out in the country, clear sky, and calm wind. There was no sound at all.”

Wisconsin MUFON Field Investigator David Brown and State Director Zelia Edgar closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“Witness has property in Colby and visits in the warm months (resident of Texas),” Brown and Edgar stated in their report. “Said he likes to ‘go out and listen to the sky at night’ just about every night and has never witnessed anything similar in those circumstances. He did, however, see a strand of light stretch across the sky while driving on the 4th of July a few years ago.

“Object described in this report was ‘perfectly round,’ made no audible sound, and it was illuminated but the light did not appear to reflect off the metal roof of his shed. He also said he felt like it was watching him.”

Colby is a city in Clark and Marathon counties Wisconsin, population 1,852.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Georgia UFO# Sphere UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 2

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1833 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Jackson, MI

Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road

A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
52 comments
Toomsboro, GA

Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appeared

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Toomsboro reported watching and photographing bright lights moving intelligently after being drawn away from night hunting to a nearby field where an odd voice was heard about 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Toms River, NJ

NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain side

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a large ball of light move silently off the side of a nearby mountain that changed colors at about 10:15 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

WV witness says pulsating orb UFO 'came up out of ground' creating nausea

A West Virginia witness at Middlebourne reported watching and photographing a silent, “pulsating white orb” that came up out of the ground and soon caused nausea at about 12 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees

A Virginia witness at Norfolk reported watching a silent, chevron-shaped object rise up from behind nearby trees and gradually drift away until it moved at a very high speed at about 8:56 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Witness 'dazed and lost' after Florida triangle UFO encounter

Intersection of Nova and Fourth Street, Daytona Beach, FL, where the witness saw the object.Credit: Google. A Florida witness at Daytona Beach reported being “dazed and lost” after watching a triangle-shaped object with three lights at about 8:50 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsite

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Bakersfield reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with tails of light at about 3:40 a.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
High Point, NC

Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyard

A North Carolina witness at High Point reported a close encounter with a wing-shaped object flying just over the tree tops at about 9:10 p.m. on May 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

NC witness says multiple UFOs moving around in color-changing cloud

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Concord reported watching and photographing a large cloud that changed colors for more than six hours with orb, tic-tac, and triangle-shaped objects moving around inside beginning at about 9:55 p.m. on May 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Stamford, CT

Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Connecticut witness at Stamford reported watching and photographing a hovering sphere that appeared to hold the image of a man’s face in it at about 8:49 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri witness photographs hovering UFO near army training facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Missouri witness at Fort Leonard Wood reported watching and photographing a disc or cylinder-shaped object for 30 minutes beginning at about 2 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in place

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a hovering, teardrop-shaped object the size of “half a football field” at about 2:36 a.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Catoosa, OK

Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44

The witnesses were driving eastbound on the I-44 approaching the Verdigris River.Credit: Google. An Oklahoma witness at Verdigris reported watching a glowing sphere-shaped UFO as it passed over I-44 at about 9:14 p.m. on May 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Austin reported watching and photographing two large, dark, triangle-shaped objects that hovered nearby at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Hendersonville, TN

Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feet

A Tennessee witness at Hendersonville reported watching a white light that flashed three times periodically as it moved as close as 20 feet and 20 feet above the ground at about 9 p.m. on May 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona town

An Arizona witness at Surprise reported watching four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be cloaking themselves at about 11:54 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida and California are top UFO reporting states for October 2022

Witness illustration in Case 131630a.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Florida and California were tied in October 2022 as having the most UFO reports in the U.S., according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November 2022 newsletter.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy