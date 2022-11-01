Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'

A Georgia witness at Carrollton reported watching and photographing a bright, sphere-shaped object at about 11:29 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I see this type of light every clear night I go outside and look,” the reporting witness stated. “I see these types of glowing spheres at my house. And now, since a fire in my house, we are staying on the other side of Carrollton at my wife’s dad’s house and I see the same type of glowing sphere.”

The witness uses a laser to shine on the objects which makes them move away.

“I also believe that they or something follows me at night.

“I’ve seen as many as 10 or 11 all around me following me. I know at least three follow me at night. I have a video of the three. I sometimes see a group of lights that looks to me like ships of all sorts. There may be a portal behind the trees behind my house. I have seen an object disappear and then a helicopter looks like they were chasing it.”

Carrollton is a city in northwest, GA, population 27,259. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Georgia was ranked 17th in most U.S. sightings of UFOs for October 2022, according to MUFON's November 2022 newsletter. The circle shape was the most common for October with 151 reports. The sphere was the second most common with 88 October reports.

Sphere UFOs

The sphere-shaped UFO is often the most commonly reported shape, according to MUFON data. While many report spheres crossing the sky, others report seeing them near ground level moving around their property.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Wisconsin witness reports sphere hovering over shed

Colby, WI. Credit: Google

A Wisconsin witness at Colby reported watching an orange-red sphere hovering above a shed that quickly moved away, according to testimony in MUFON Case 98808.

The witness was standing outside a camper at 10:30 p.m. on September 10, 2018.

“Upon exiting the camper, I saw this orange-red ball above my shed not moving,” the witness stated. “I called into the camper to my wife that she needed to see this. I then said to hurry. As soon as she exited the camper, it moved very quickly behind the pine tree tops in a red streak, then disappeared. My wife only saw the red streak. I truly think it heard me call for my wife. I stayed outside for about the next 10 minutes but didn’t see anything else. This is out in the country, clear sky, and calm wind. There was no sound at all.”

Wisconsin MUFON Field Investigator David Brown and State Director Zelia Edgar closed this case as an Unknown-Other.

“Witness has property in Colby and visits in the warm months (resident of Texas),” Brown and Edgar stated in their report. “Said he likes to ‘go out and listen to the sky at night’ just about every night and has never witnessed anything similar in those circumstances. He did, however, see a strand of light stretch across the sky while driving on the 4th of July a few years ago.

“Object described in this report was ‘perfectly round,’ made no audible sound, and it was illuminated but the light did not appear to reflect off the metal roof of his shed. He also said he felt like it was watching him.”

Colby is a city in Clark and Marathon counties Wisconsin, population 1,852.