Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhood

A California witness at Northridge reported watching a large, triangle-shaped object at about 9:40 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was during the lunar eclipse,” the reporting witness stated. “It was dark out and there were three of us standing in the driveway of a Northridge home including a child. We were gazing up at the moon when the child raised his voice asking, ‘Is that a plane?’

The witness then looked in the direction that the child was pointing to.

“My eyes opened wide and my brain slowly began to process and try to understand what I was seeing. A triangular-shaped object with no hard lines – just seven lights distinctly keeping the shape of a triangle almost as if the actual craft was invisibly cloaked.”

The witness said the lights moved in unison as if they were attached to a craft.

“Try to picture not bright lights but lights that are similar to how the stars look. No blinking lights. I’ll attach a drawing.

“The object had the size of a commercial jet that would be landing except this thing was high up in the sky leading me to believe that this UFO was of gargantuan proportions.”

The witness said the craft slowly moved across the sky from the north and then began to make a wide left turn heading east toward the lunar eclipse without a sound being made.

“The sighting lasted about one minute and then the craft disappeared out of view due to distance. I was stunned by what I saw and didn’t pull out my camera phone. I was trying to understand what I was seeing.”

The witness says he is an avid stargazer with decent knowledge of the cosmos and skies.

“This was not a plane or helicopter or drones. This object was massive in size and in plain view in the sky over a heavily populated suburb of Los Angeles for everyone to see.”

The witness described the observers.

“I’m a male in my mid-thirties with a job in residential construction. I’m an avid star gazer with good knowledge of the cosmos, skies, and craft. The second observer is a female in her 40s who is a registered nurse at a private school – a level-headed and logical thinker. The third observer is her son about 7 or 8 years old.

“Such a blessing to see. Keep your eyes to the skies.”

Northridge is a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The witness included one illustration with the report which was filed on May 16, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).