Los Angeles, CA

Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhood

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RVmzS_0iuoUf3Q00
Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

A California witness at Northridge reported watching a large, triangle-shaped object at about 9:40 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

It was during the lunar eclipse,” the reporting witness stated. “It was dark out and there were three of us standing in the driveway of a Northridge home including a child. We were gazing up at the moon when the child raised his voice asking, ‘Is that a plane?’

The witness then looked in the direction that the child was pointing to.

“My eyes opened wide and my brain slowly began to process and try to understand what I was seeing. A triangular-shaped object with no hard lines – just seven lights distinctly keeping the shape of a triangle almost as if the actual craft was invisibly cloaked.”

The witness said the lights moved in unison as if they were attached to a craft.

“Try to picture not bright lights but lights that are similar to how the stars look. No blinking lights. I’ll attach a drawing.

“The object had the size of a commercial jet that would be landing except this thing was high up in the sky leading me to believe that this UFO was of gargantuan proportions.”

The witness said the craft slowly moved across the sky from the north and then began to make a wide left turn heading east toward the lunar eclipse without a sound being made.

“The sighting lasted about one minute and then the craft disappeared out of view due to distance. I was stunned by what I saw and didn’t pull out my camera phone. I was trying to understand what I was seeing.”

The witness says he is an avid stargazer with decent knowledge of the cosmos and skies.

“This was not a plane or helicopter or drones. This object was massive in size and in plain view in the sky over a heavily populated suburb of Los Angeles for everyone to see.”

The witness described the observers.

“I’m a male in my mid-thirties with a job in residential construction. I’m an avid star gazer with good knowledge of the cosmos, skies, and craft. The second observer is a female in her 40s who is a registered nurse at a private school – a level-headed and logical thinker. The third observer is her son about 7 or 8 years old.

“Such a blessing to see. Keep your eyes to the skies.”

Northridge is a neighborhood in the San Fernando Valley region of Los Angeles. The witness included one illustration with the report which was filed on May 16, 2022. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Triangle UFO# California UFO# UFO Illustration

Comments / 0

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1833 followers

More from Roger Marsh

Florida witness spots two 'stars' in early morning sky that should not be there

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Florida witness at The Villages reported watching and photographing two round-shaped lights in the sky near Venus at about 6:30 a.m. on April 4, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Jackson, MI

Michigan witness says strange cloud followed him down rural country road

A Michigan witness at Jackson reported watching a funnel over a nearby house that connected to a cloud of smoke that then followed the witness at about 3 p.m. on April 2, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
52 comments
Toomsboro, GA

Odd voice leads GA night hunters to field where multiple UFOs appeared

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Toomsboro reported watching and photographing bright lights moving intelligently after being drawn away from night hunting to a nearby field where an odd voice was heard about 3:30 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Toms River, NJ

NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree line

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A New Jersey witness at Toms River reported watching a silent, fireball-like object that appeared to slow down and speed up as it moved over a nearby tree line at about 12:58 a.m. on May 30, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
5 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania campers photograph sphere UFO drifting off mountain side

Cropped version of witness image one.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Dauphin reported watching a large ball of light move silently off the side of a nearby mountain that changed colors at about 10:15 p.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

WV witness says pulsating orb UFO 'came up out of ground' creating nausea

A West Virginia witness at Middlebourne reported watching and photographing a silent, “pulsating white orb” that came up out of the ground and soon caused nausea at about 12 a.m. on May 29, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Norfolk, VA

Chevron UFO surprises Virginia father-daughter drifting over nearby trees

A Virginia witness at Norfolk reported watching a silent, chevron-shaped object rise up from behind nearby trees and gradually drift away until it moved at a very high speed at about 8:56 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Witness 'dazed and lost' after Florida triangle UFO encounter

Intersection of Nova and Fourth Street, Daytona Beach, FL, where the witness saw the object.Credit: Google. A Florida witness at Daytona Beach reported being “dazed and lost” after watching a triangle-shaped object with three lights at about 8:50 p.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Bakersfield, CA

California witness says rectangle UFO moved over festival campsite

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Bakersfield reported watching a rectangle-shaped object with tails of light at about 3:40 a.m. on May 28, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
High Point, NC

Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyard

A North Carolina witness at High Point reported a close encounter with a wing-shaped object flying just over the tree tops at about 9:10 p.m. on May 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

NC witness says multiple UFOs moving around in color-changing cloud

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Concord reported watching and photographing a large cloud that changed colors for more than six hours with orb, tic-tac, and triangle-shaped objects moving around inside beginning at about 9:55 p.m. on May 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Stamford, CT

Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Connecticut witness at Stamford reported watching and photographing a hovering sphere that appeared to hold the image of a man’s face in it at about 8:49 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri witness photographs hovering UFO near army training facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Missouri witness at Fort Leonard Wood reported watching and photographing a disc or cylinder-shaped object for 30 minutes beginning at about 2 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in place

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a hovering, teardrop-shaped object the size of “half a football field” at about 2:36 a.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Catoosa, OK

Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44

The witnesses were driving eastbound on the I-44 approaching the Verdigris River.Credit: Google. An Oklahoma witness at Verdigris reported watching a glowing sphere-shaped UFO as it passed over I-44 at about 9:14 p.m. on May 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Austin, TX

Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Austin reported watching and photographing two large, dark, triangle-shaped objects that hovered nearby at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Hendersonville, TN

Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feet

A Tennessee witness at Hendersonville reported watching a white light that flashed three times periodically as it moved as close as 20 feet and 20 feet above the ground at about 9 p.m. on May 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona town

An Arizona witness at Surprise reported watching four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be cloaking themselves at about 11:54 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida and California are top UFO reporting states for October 2022

Witness illustration in Case 131630a.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Florida and California were tied in October 2022 as having the most UFO reports in the U.S., according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November 2022 newsletter.

Read full story
Carrollton, GA

Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Carrollton reported watching and photographing a bright, sphere-shaped object at about 11:29 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy