Airline captain reports two UFOs at high altitude over North Carolina

Roger Marsh

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s7XXi_0itWoimQ00
A Southwest Airlines 737-700.Credit: Wikipedia Commons

An airline captain flying over North Carolina air space reported two circular-shaped objects flying at high altitudes and making sharp maneuvers at about 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 2022. according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was the captain on Southwest 1878 Atlanta-Baltimore on May 2, 2022,” the reporting witness stated. “We were level at 39,000 feet. A light very high in the sky north of our position caught my attention.”

The witness continued to watch the object for several minutes and then noticed there was another light that seemed to be traveling with it.

“The first officer and I watched the light for 15-20 minutes. The lights were at an extremely high altitude. I don’t think they were conventional aircraft because of their ability to both fly and turn at such high altitudes.

“The aircraft’s circular patterns continued to move to the northeast. The air traffic controllers said their primary radar was turned up to 99,000 feet and they didn’t see anything. As we began our descent into Baltimore, the aircraft continued to the northeast and we lost sight of them.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Reports of UFOs made by pilots were low in the past few decades due to fear of ridicule or job loss, but more pilots are filing reports in more recent years, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Airline passenger photographs UFO

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EiNDO_0itWoimQ00
Witness image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Missouri witness on a fight from Houston to Chicago photographed a triangle-shaped UFO, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92483.

The witness was flying on American Airlines flight 3996 from Houston to Chicago at 2:30 p.m. on June 1, 2018.

“About halfway through the flight (over Missouri) I was photographing storm anvils for use as desktop wallpaper,” the witness stated. “Our flight was at about 36 to 38,000 feet. Immediately after taking three pictures in about 10 seconds, the craft appeared suddenly to the east of the flight path at about 50,000 feet from nowhere as if some Star Trek ‘de-cloaking’ scene.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lZMfI_0itWoimQ00
Witness image.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness immediately took another photo of the craft.

“Three seconds later the craft went ballistic to the south and ascending – so fast that the track was almost imperceptible. From stationery to like light speed disappearance up and reverse of our flight path which would be south. Sun was west of our airplane and so was not causing a reflection or spot on the window or lens of the camera phone.

“Craft had a triangular shape to it and must have been very large as I had been watching out the window and observing airliners crossing our flight path for about an hour so was used to what winged planes looked like and how fast they would become visible and then pass out of view.

“Got used to the shape and look of normal airliners and this one suddenly appeared in an area I had just been watching and photographing for the last few minutes. It had no time to have made its way into my field of view at normal speeds of 300 to 500 mph. Just appeared and after shooting it, I lowered the camera phone to observe with just my eyes and it suddenly went light-speed ballistic at an angle that could only be up and reverse of our path. Was there for about three seconds and then shot out of the scene in less than a second.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DFZmo_0itWoimQ00
Witness illustration.Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness has an aircraft background.

“I was a small craft pilot in my youth and worked at NASA for many years at JSC in Houston so have a fairly good experience base with things that fly and what looks materially manifest versus what is ghost imaging or reflective anomalies. Never seen or heard of anything like this in shape or performance. And, I knew many astronauts and test pilots during my tenure at NASA. As with many of these occurrences, it happened so fast that I was lucky to capture anything at all and the picture is too blurry for me to accentuate it with Photoshop, so I am including the raw shot off of my camera unadulterated by me in any way. All of this happened in a blue clear sky above cumulus clouds far below both craft.”

Investigator Notes

Missouri MUFON State Director Debbie Ziegelmeyer closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“From the submitted picture of the craft, I believe the craft could not have been an additional 11,000 feet higher,” Ziegelmeyer stated in her report. “From the window angle the picture was taken, the craft was most likely flying at approximately the same altitude as the AA flight or maybe 2,000 feet higher. Aircraft generally do not fly above 40,000 feet. Whiteman AFB and Scott AFB are both in close proximity to this AA flight path. The witness is a small craft pilot who retired from NASA. He seemed to know how aircraft generally perform (except for altitude) and reported that at least one other passenger witnessed the same craft and its out-of-the-ordinary flight maneuvers.

“The witness waited to speak to the pilot for a few minutes after the flight had landed, but the cabin door was closed, and the pilot did not come out. I fly American Airlines quite a bit and this is unusual. The cabin door is always open and the pilot is in open view after the flight has landed.

"I also watch for aircraft outside my window seat when I fly and submitted a picture of what is normally seen. This picture and described movement were different. Flight paths are normally straight lines. The flight was in the vicinity of both Scott AFB and Whiteman AFB. There is a possibility this was a secret military experimental aircraft; however, this would still be an Unknown Aerial Vehicle – which is my final conclusion.”

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# UFO# UAP# Pilot UFO# North Carolina UFO# UFO Photo

Comments / 1

Published by

ROGER MARSH is a media content producer with works in print, film, television, web, and stage. His “UFO Traffic Reports” published more than 7,000 times since 2009. He was a case researcher for the History channel’s “Hangar 1: The UFO Files.”

Franklinville, NY
1755 followers

More from Roger Marsh

High Point, NC

Wing-shaped UFO reported at tree top level over NC couple's backyard

A North Carolina witness at High Point reported a close encounter with a wing-shaped object flying just over the tree tops at about 9:10 p.m. on May 26, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

NC witness says multiple UFOs moving around in color-changing cloud

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A North Carolina witness at Concord reported watching and photographing a large cloud that changed colors for more than six hours with orb, tic-tac, and triangle-shaped objects moving around inside beginning at about 9:55 p.m. on May 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Stamford, CT

Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFO

Cropped version of witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Connecticut witness at Stamford reported watching and photographing a hovering sphere that appeared to hold the image of a man’s face in it at about 8:49 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Missouri State

Missouri witness photographs hovering UFO near army training facility

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Missouri witness at Fort Leonard Wood reported watching and photographing a disc or cylinder-shaped object for 30 minutes beginning at about 2 p.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in place

A Nevada witness at Las Vegas reported watching a hovering, teardrop-shaped object the size of “half a football field” at about 2:36 a.m. on May 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Catoosa, OK

Oklahoma witness says glowing sphere UFO crossed over I-44

The witnesses were driving eastbound on the I-44 approaching the Verdigris River.Credit: Google. An Oklahoma witness at Verdigris reported watching a glowing sphere-shaped UFO as it passed over I-44 at about 9:14 p.m. on May 20, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Austin, TX

Texas witness says triangle UFO hovering nearby 'seemed aware of me'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Texas witness at Austin reported watching and photographing two large, dark, triangle-shaped objects that hovered nearby at about 10 p.m. on May 18, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Hendersonville, TN

Tennessee witness says pulsing UFO approached as close as 20 feet

A Tennessee witness at Hendersonville reported watching a white light that flashed three times periodically as it moved as close as 20 feet and 20 feet above the ground at about 9 p.m. on May 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Surprise, AZ

Multiple 'cloaking' boomerang UFOs cross over Arizona town

An Arizona witness at Surprise reported watching four boomerang-shaped objects that appeared to be cloaking themselves at about 11:54 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Florida State

Florida and California are top UFO reporting states for October 2022

Witness illustration in Case 131630a.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) Florida and California were tied in October 2022 as having the most UFO reports in the U.S., according to statistics from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) November 2022 newsletter.

Read full story
Carrollton, GA

Georgia witness says sphere-shaped UFOs may emerge from backyard 'portal'

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Georgia witness at Carrollton reported watching and photographing a bright, sphere-shaped object at about 11:29 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Witness says giant triangle-shaped UFO moved over highly populated CA neighborhood

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Northridge reported watching a large, triangle-shaped object at about 9:40 p.m. on May 15, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania witness says orb UFOs near ground appear often

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Pennsylvania witness at Renton (Plum) reported watching and photographing orb-shaped objects near the ground level at about 3:53 a.m. on May 3, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
San Miguel, CA

California National Guardsman says UFO made impossible 90-degree turns

Witness created this map to show object direction.Credit: Google. A California witness at San Miguel reported watching a fast-moving, sphere-shaped object make impossible directional changes instantly at about 4 a.m. on May 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
1 comments
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania family reports late-night creature encounter after UFO lands

The witness was in Pennsylvania about 40 miles from the New York border.Credit: Google. A Pennsylvania witness driving with family near the New York border reported a late-night encounter with a large, disc-shaped object and non-human creatures at about 1:30 a.m. on May 1, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
3 comments
Duson, LA

Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently

Witness illustration.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
27 comments
California State

Hovering, glowing UFOs photographed over California sky

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Spring Valley reported watching and photographing a series of glowing objects hovering in the night sky at about 10:17 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
Titusville, FL

UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witness

The witness was traveling to Titusville from Cocoa, FL.Credit: Google. A Florida witness at Titusville reported watching a large, brilliantly lit object that suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle and then quickly streaked away at about 9:55 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story
2 comments
Lake Forest Park, WA

Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOs

Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A Washington witness at Lake Forest Park reported watching and photographing five hovering orbs at about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy