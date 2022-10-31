Airline captain reports two UFOs at high altitude over North Carolina

A Southwest Airlines 737-700. Credit: Wikipedia Commons

An airline captain flying over North Carolina air space reported two circular-shaped objects flying at high altitudes and making sharp maneuvers at about 1:30 a.m. on May 2, 2022. according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I was the captain on Southwest 1878 Atlanta-Baltimore on May 2, 2022,” the reporting witness stated. “We were level at 39,000 feet. A light very high in the sky north of our position caught my attention.”

The witness continued to watch the object for several minutes and then noticed there was another light that seemed to be traveling with it.

“The first officer and I watched the light for 15-20 minutes. The lights were at an extremely high altitude. I don’t think they were conventional aircraft because of their ability to both fly and turn at such high altitudes.

“The aircraft’s circular patterns continued to move to the northeast. The air traffic controllers said their primary radar was turned up to 99,000 feet and they didn’t see anything. As we began our descent into Baltimore, the aircraft continued to the northeast and we lost sight of them.”

Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Reports of UFOs made by pilots were low in the past few decades due to fear of ridicule or job loss, but more pilots are filing reports in more recent years, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Airline passenger photographs UFO

Witness image. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

A Missouri witness on a fight from Houston to Chicago photographed a triangle-shaped UFO, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92483.

The witness was flying on American Airlines flight 3996 from Houston to Chicago at 2:30 p.m. on June 1, 2018.

“About halfway through the flight (over Missouri) I was photographing storm anvils for use as desktop wallpaper,” the witness stated. “Our flight was at about 36 to 38,000 feet. Immediately after taking three pictures in about 10 seconds, the craft appeared suddenly to the east of the flight path at about 50,000 feet from nowhere as if some Star Trek ‘de-cloaking’ scene.”

Witness image. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness immediately took another photo of the craft.

“Three seconds later the craft went ballistic to the south and ascending – so fast that the track was almost imperceptible. From stationery to like light speed disappearance up and reverse of our flight path which would be south. Sun was west of our airplane and so was not causing a reflection or spot on the window or lens of the camera phone.

“Craft had a triangular shape to it and must have been very large as I had been watching out the window and observing airliners crossing our flight path for about an hour so was used to what winged planes looked like and how fast they would become visible and then pass out of view.

“Got used to the shape and look of normal airliners and this one suddenly appeared in an area I had just been watching and photographing for the last few minutes. It had no time to have made its way into my field of view at normal speeds of 300 to 500 mph. Just appeared and after shooting it, I lowered the camera phone to observe with just my eyes and it suddenly went light-speed ballistic at an angle that could only be up and reverse of our path. Was there for about three seconds and then shot out of the scene in less than a second.”

Witness illustration. Credit: Mutual UFO Network (MUFON)

The witness has an aircraft background.

“I was a small craft pilot in my youth and worked at NASA for many years at JSC in Houston so have a fairly good experience base with things that fly and what looks materially manifest versus what is ghost imaging or reflective anomalies. Never seen or heard of anything like this in shape or performance. And, I knew many astronauts and test pilots during my tenure at NASA. As with many of these occurrences, it happened so fast that I was lucky to capture anything at all and the picture is too blurry for me to accentuate it with Photoshop, so I am including the raw shot off of my camera unadulterated by me in any way. All of this happened in a blue clear sky above cumulus clouds far below both craft.”

Investigator Notes

Missouri MUFON State Director Debbie Ziegelmeyer closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“From the submitted picture of the craft, I believe the craft could not have been an additional 11,000 feet higher,” Ziegelmeyer stated in her report. “From the window angle the picture was taken, the craft was most likely flying at approximately the same altitude as the AA flight or maybe 2,000 feet higher. Aircraft generally do not fly above 40,000 feet. Whiteman AFB and Scott AFB are both in close proximity to this AA flight path. The witness is a small craft pilot who retired from NASA. He seemed to know how aircraft generally perform (except for altitude) and reported that at least one other passenger witnessed the same craft and its out-of-the-ordinary flight maneuvers.

“The witness waited to speak to the pilot for a few minutes after the flight had landed, but the cabin door was closed, and the pilot did not come out. I fly American Airlines quite a bit and this is unusual. The cabin door is always open and the pilot is in open view after the flight has landed.

"I also watch for aircraft outside my window seat when I fly and submitted a picture of what is normally seen. This picture and described movement were different. Flight paths are normally straight lines. The flight was in the vicinity of both Scott AFB and Whiteman AFB. There is a possibility this was a secret military experimental aircraft; however, this would still be an Unknown Aerial Vehicle – which is my final conclusion.”