Louisiana witness illustrates unknown objects crossing night sky silently

A Louisiana witness at Duson reported watching a cigar-shaped object and a square-shaped object crossing the sky under 100 feet at about 9:30 p.m. on June 29, 2022, according to the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I’ve been holding on to this for a couple of months, and wasn’t sure if I would ever talk about my sighting, but it has been consuming my life, and feel that I have to talk about it,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness was on a front porch smoking a cigarette and looking at the stars.

“The sky overhead was backlit from the moon and there wasn’t a cloud in sight. While star gazing, I noticed off to my right, the small flashing lights of a plane. I watched the plane until it went behind the tree line in front of my home.

“As soon as I lost sight of the plane, two objects traveling together came over the tree line and were flying at a much lower altitude. I would say they were under 100 feet and traveling at a speed of three to four mph.

“The first UFO was cigar-shaped and probably 10 feet behind it was a perfectly square UFO. There were no sounds heard and no lights visible on either of them. They were both whitish-grey in color. It looked like the texture of clouds. And the outline of each UFO was pixilated, but not the way you would expect something to be pixilated.

“This was a single row of large square panels. Each of the pixel panels had a cloud texture, similar to the center part of the craft, but each panel had a different pattern of cloud that looked like it had some movement and was blurred toward the outer part of the craft.”

The witness said that it appeared as if the objects had cloaking devices to camouflage into the clouds.

“But there were no clouds. The UFOs also seemed to be two-dimensional. I assume this was an effect of the cloaking device. I was amazed at how clearly I could see them, even down to the small details in the area that was pixilated. It was as if I were watching an IMAX film.”

The witness said it was hard to gauge the size of the crafts.

“I’m guessing the cigar-shaped craft was maybe 40 feet long and the square was 20 feet. The whole sighting lasted maybe 30 seconds but will be etched into my memory forever. I was – and still am – in disbelief that I actually witnessed something so unexplainable.

“Why didn’t I think to run in the house, grab my phone, and go to the back yard where there is a lot more open sky to catch – what I think would have been some of the clearest visual evidence ever caught on camera?

“I just stood there, petrified. I beat myself up every day because all I can offer is this cartoon picture done from memory on my laptop.”

Duson is a town in Acadia and Lafayette parishes, LA, population 1,761. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).