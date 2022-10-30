Hovering, glowing UFOs photographed over California sky

A California witness at Spring Valley reported watching and photographing a series of glowing objects hovering in the night sky at about 10:17 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I began to observe the night sky facing west of my home towards the Pacific Ocean,” the reporting witness stated. “I immediately noticed four glowing objects – lights staying stationary in the sky.

“The color of the objects was amber in color. I began to observe them with my high-definition binoculars and from what I was able to determine, the objects appeared elongated on a vertical axis, almost as an upside-down umbrella type of shape.”

The witness began videotaping the incident with a phone and was able to include passing planes in the vicinity to show that the objects were not planes as they were standing still in the sky.

“The incident lasted for about an hour or so. The objects kept changing in number throughout the night. Sometimes only two would appear and sometimes up to five would appear. We called our local sheriff's department and they mentioned they had no reports from any government agency of what the objects could be. They referred us to your organization. It was then that we found out that others in our county had reported the objects already as well. Local news channels eventually wrote a story the same night showing that others had also reported on the incident.”

Spring Valley is in the East County region of San Diego County, CA, population 28,205. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).