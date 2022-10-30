UFO made very fast entrance and exit says Florida witness

The witness was traveling to Titusville from Cocoa, FL. Credit: Google

A Florida witness at Titusville reported watching a large, brilliantly lit object that suddenly appeared in front of their vehicle and then quickly streaked away at about 9:55 p.m. on June 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“Traveling northbound to Titusville from Cocoa when directly in front of our vehicle a very large, brightly lit object just appeared in front of our car and at the most outrageous speed streaked halfway across the horizon from east to west and disappeared,” the reporting witness stated.

The witness said the object’s appearance was sudden as well as its exit.

“As if it ‘blinked on’ in front of us and stayed illuminated while it traveled laterally for about one second and then ‘blinked off’ and disappeared.”

Both the passenger and driver were very startled.

“I looked over at the driver and we both screamed, ‘What the hell was as that?’ We had no obstruction in our view, no clouds or trees, as it was a clear nice night and was plainly clear. There were no other vehicles on the road around me at the time or I would have flagged them down. It was the most clear airing I could imagine.

“I called my husband and our family when this happened and he found this report center for me to document this. We live on the space coast and regularly see rockets, shuttles, and aircraft from the space center to Patrick AFB and this was not fireworks, a comet, a shooting star, or anything like that.

“It was huge. I can't say the size except this was no airplane. This was a large object extremely bright in a color that I can't even describe. Blueish white green. It appeared and I thought, ‘What is it.’ And before I could even process the thought, it shot across the sky and was gone – absolutely incredible to see. Thank you.”

Titusville is a city in and the county seat of Brevard County, FL, population 43,761. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Fast Acceleration Exit

Many reports describe objects that move into your location at extreme speeds and then exit again at tremendous speed, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2019 Edition.

Florida witness sees UFO twice in one night

Daytona Beach, FL Credit: Wikipedia Commons

A Florida witness at Daytona Beach reported watching a “brilliant, pulsing orb” pulsing in the night sky, according to testimony in MUFON Case 92639.

The witness was outside walking dogs at 9:15 p.m. on June 9, 2018.

“Something caught my eye from the west,” the witness stated. “I looked up and observed a bright, circular object just hovering in the sky. It was in size slightly smaller than a golf ball and was also reddish-orange in color. The object was slowly pulsing. It remained stationary for approximately 30 seconds. It then slowly started to move closer to my position, when it suddenly made a right-angle turn and began heading north.

“At first it was moving slowly and then it accelerated at an unbelievable rate and just disappeared. This event is not over yet. At approximately 9:45 p.m. that same night, the exact same thing happened again. Needless to say, I'm totally freaked out. I am really hoping someone else saw what I saw.”

Florida MUFON State Section Director Orlando Rodriguez and CAG Director John A. Gagnon closed this case as an Unknown Aerial Vehicle.

“At 11:15 p.m. the wind was from the east-southeast at five mph,” Rodriguez and Gagnon wrote in their report. “At 11:45 p.m., it was from the south at five mph. The object was first observed to the west, then last seen heading north, with a wind from either the south or east-southeast. The witness describes that the object accelerated at an unbelievable rate of speed. Furthermore, the witness later observed the object for a second time.”

Daytona Beach is a city in Volusia County, Florida, population 61,005.