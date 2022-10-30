Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOs

A Washington witness at Lake Forest Park reported watching and photographing five hovering orbs at about 9:15 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“After me and my friend Bruce were done playing pickle ball and walking home I noticed several orbs above the lake and it was still light,” the reporting witness stated.

“There were approximately five stationary orbs. It was still light out and there was definitely something different about these.”

Lake Forest Park is a city in King County, WA, population 12,598. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).

Cropped version of witness image. National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org)

Hovering Orbs

Many UFO reports over the past few decades simply describe hovering balls of light, or orbs, that sometimes disappear in place, or shoot away from the witnesses, according to data from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON) witness reporting database.

The following similar report is from my book, UFO Cases of Interest: 2018 Edition.

Silent sphere described over small Pennsylvania town

A Pennsylvania witness at Red Lion reported watching a silent sphere floating in the air under 400 feet, according to testimony in MUFON Case 84532.

The witness was standing in a backyard looking for deer at 7:15 p.m. on June 18, 2017.

“I noticed a silver but mostly transparent sphere floating in the sky about 300-400 feet in the air,” the witness stated. “The object floated without sound, or light.”

The witness attempted to take a video of the object.

“I pulled my phone from my pocket and switched to video mode but would not pick up the object; it blended perfectly with backdrop in media, but clear as day in the sky with the human eye.”

The object quickly moved away.

“The object after 10-15 seconds shot off out of sight followed directly after by a helicopter and a non-commercial plane at the same low altitude and course. A second after that, a loud boom was heard.”

Pennsylvania MUFON Field Investigator Larry Shaak closed this case as an Unknown – Other. Red Lion is a borough in York County, Pennsylvania, population 6,373.