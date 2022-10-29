Witness says 'bright light' UFO moved over Red Rocks Colorado concert

A Colorado witness at Red Rocks Amphitheater in Morrison reported a hovering light that quickly vanished in place at about 9:14 p.m. on June 24, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).

“I'm watching planes land in the distance from Red Rocks,” the reporting witness stated. “One ‘plane’ doesn't drop nor increase in altitude. It is very slowly getting brighter as well.”

The witness pointed out the object to his wife.

“She sees the bright light but she was focused on the concert and not paying me much mind. The object appeared to stay in exact altitude for about one to two minutes as other planes land and take off.

“It appeared to be coming towards Red Rocks but not changing altitude and moving slower than planes in the area. At the very end, the light got very bright – see the picture. This caused me to finally believe what I was seeing and I pulled my phone out. Five to 10 seconds after I take the picture, the object gets very bright and then starts to go all the way dim but brightens back up for split second at the very end and then just collapsed into nothing – just disappeared right in front of me.

“I was not on drugs and don't drink alcohol. I'm also attaching a picture about one hour before the sighting when a full rainbow came up behind the stage with a secondary rainbow developing to the left. Not sure if you see the two connected or not but both were first for me in my 44 years. Crazy how it disappeared."

Morrison is a home rule municipality in Jefferson County, CO, population 428. Witness quotes were edited for clarity. Please report UFO activity to NUFORC or to the Mutual UFO Network MUFON).